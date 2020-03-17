DuBOIS — Area grocery stores, like those nationwide, are finding themselves crammed with shoppers wanting to stock up on goods in response to the ongoing concerns about the new coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19.
Though the store manager at Martin’s in DuBois declined comment on the local impact, the corporate website stated the stores are heeding the guidance of health authorities and the Centers For Disease Control (CDC) as the health and safety of their customer and team members are of utmost importance.
“We are emphasizing healthy workplace habits and have enhanced cleaning measures across our stores,” said the statement. “Due to unprecedented demand, we are currently experiencing shortages and out of stocks on many household staples, including disinfecting and cleaning products. We regret that these out-of-stocks may also impact pickup and delivery orders. We are focused on getting back in stock as soon as possible.”
Giant Eagle President and Chief Executive Officer Laura Karet issued a statement recently, saying the company has boosted its cleaning measures and will follow preventative measures outlined by the CDC.
As of Sunday, Giant Eagle’s hours changed. It is now open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Giant Eagle is committed to making sure its shelves are stocked, including over-the-counter medicine and supplies for those who aren’t feeling well, Karet said in the statement. Curbside pickup and delivery options for customers are offered seven days a week.
Customers can receive Giant Eagle support updates regarding COVID-19 by texting “support” to 737587.
Ed Gulvas, owner of Mike’s Bilo in Reynoldsville said his store is seeing much the same shortages as others. This is something he said he has never seen happen before while in the grocery business.
“45 years of being in the business and I’ve never seen anything like this. Snowstorms you’ll have one really busy day, then have no business the next day. This is a different scenario,” Gulvas said.
Along with shortages on products, he said their supplier is shorting them on their orders as well to try to keep all stores evenly stocked.
“The other thing is we don’t know how long our suppliers are going to be shorting us,” Gulvas said. “The orders for toilet paper came in last week, and we got about 60 percent of what we ordered.”
He said the grocery store will remain open for customers, but they’re only as good as their supplier.
Several managers at the grocery stores that were reached out to shared that customers had been understanding of the situation, and understand there are shortages everywhere.
The manager of the DuBois Walmart referred questions to corporate officials, however, there was no response from the corporate office as of press time.