ST MARYS — On a recent, sunny Saturday with light breezes and low humidity, family, friends, and a local brewmaster gathered at the Hoffman Appalachian Farm on Taft Road to celebrate the annual hop harvest.
Master gardeners from the Penn State Agricultural Extension were on hand to conduct the annual Certified Naturally Grown inspection. CNG inspections offer peer-review certification to farmers producing food for local communities who work in harmony with nature, without synthetic chemicals or GMOs.
After testing the moisture content the prior weekend, Joshua Brock, owner of the Hoffman Appalachian Farm, decided it was time to harvest.
“It is the moisture inside the hops that we are looking for. We like to see around 80 percent moisture content before we pick,” he explained.
Family and friends picked cascade and nugget variety hops from bines cut by Brock. Bines are the flexible climbing stem of the plants which are perennial and take three to five years to bear fruit.
Vince Assetta, head brewer at Straub Brewery, stopped by for some research and development and to tour the expanded hopyard.
Assetta added freshly harvested cascade hops, also referred to as wet hops, to Straub Lager beer fresh from the eternal tap at Straub Brewery.
Brock later reported that “I loved the fresh hopped cascade in the Lager.”
The remaining hops were placed on drying bins and dried in an oast built by Brock’s father in law. The oast has notches for each bin, circulates ambient air and typically takes eight to ten hours.
When asked about the joys of farming Brock said, “Harvest time is the easiest part of the process. Erecting the poles, planting, hand weeding, and stringing the bines is pretty labor intensive.”
Brock is farming the land originally purchased in the mid 1950s by his grandparents Ray and Helen Hoffman.
