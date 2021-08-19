PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local man Gary Barrett is working as the Central Pennsylvania Campaign Manager for Republican John Ventre, who has entered his name in the ring for those vying for governor of Pennsylvania in next year’s election.
Barrett, of Jefferson County, described himself as a good organizer and a people person with an interest in politics. He lives in McCalmont Township, and has known Ventre for many years.
He previously worked for Westinghouse Electric Corporation as an electrical and mechanical engineer.
Barrett met Ventre through his work in UFO research, as Ventre was a multi-state director of the Mutual UFO Network. Barrett said he was a witness of the Kecksburg UFO that landed in Westmoreland County more than 50 years ago.
“From the time I was 13 until five or six years ago, I had done so much extensive research with the experience I had with the Navy and have studied aeronautics for years,” Barrett said.
He contacted Ventre about his theories on this UFO, and the pair eventually wrote a white paper and attended conferences about the event. Barrett said the pair drew thousands of people to Greensburg and Erie at one time to speak about it.
“When we wrote the white paper, we had a chance to pick each other’s minds and see what the other was thinking,” Barrett said. “We learned how to compromise, and that goes straight to politics.”
Ventre, of Westmoreland County, has also been in Hollywood many times to film on the show “Ancient Aliens.” He was also the UPS director of security and public affairs for the Tri-State, and the company’s liaison to his local congressman.
“He asked me what kind of support I could give him… I know Central PA and Pittsburgh pretty well, he knows Philly pretty well,” Barrett said. “I believe our area is wide open, and Ventre is an avid supporter of Trump and people are still putting up Trump signs.”
Barrett shared some of his favorite campaign points that Ventre is focused on, such as lowering the business tax rate, shrinking the size of our government and implementing term limits, and reducing tolls and fuel tax. For more information about Ventre’s campaign, visit vote4ventre.com.
“The big thing that I really like that John’s proposing, and I think it’s great; he wants to drop the business taxes regionally in PA. Areas like Philly, Pittsburgh, Lehigh Valley and Erie at a higher business tax, and all the rest of the state, like where we are, would be lower,” Barrett said.
The proposed rate for most of the state, aside from more urban areas, would be five percent. He said new businesses get a temporary tax break right now, but tend to move out once the tax break goes away.
He is also focused on term limits and shrinking the government because of the “lifers” in politics.
“That is probably the biggest battle for any candidate that wants to get in and change anything, they have a real pile of dirt they need to get through,” Barrett said.
Ventre will also be focused on schools and education, being a supporter of Patriotic 1776 Education.
“The bottom line we want to convey, our high school kids’ education qualifies them for knowledge of the world, but not common sense knowledge they need in day to day life,” Barrett said.