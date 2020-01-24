PUNXSUTAWNEY — A local author recently published a book geared toward young adults visiting the area for Groundhog Day.
John McCormick is an accomplished author who has written science and technology articles for a number of magazines, has interviewed the likes of Bud Aldrin, and has many other books on numerous topics.
His most recent publication is “Visitor’s Guide to Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney: An independent look at where to stay, play, eat, and visit in the area.” McCormick wrote this book specifically to be read on tablets and mobile devices. The book includes links that can be followed while out and about sightseeing.
“This targets students who crowd Gobbler’s Knob and younger adults all of who are likely to carry smartphones or tablets, so the book is designed for that presentation,” McCormick said.
McCormick was born and raised in McGees Mills, so he is familiar with the area. He included sites and locations outside of Punxsutawney that are worth visitors going to see as well. Some of these other locations include the coke ovens in Walston, the Coolspring Power Museum, the covered bridge in McGees Mills, and some Amish locations.
After living in many different locations, and having more experiences than most have in a lifetime, McCormick moved back to central Pennsylvania to help his elderly parents. At one point, McCormick was writing for dozens of magazines every month, writing 12 hours a day 365 days a year, he says.
“My life as a whole seems to have been either preparation for a writing career, or writing,” McCormick said.
Today, he writes one or two books each year, both paperback and ebooks. He also updates some of the his books with later editions, and is currently working on a second edition of his book “Everywhere I Turn There’s A Wet Nose Volume 1: A book for those who see dog hair as a condiment,” a book about the science of and love for dogs.