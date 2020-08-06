SIGEL – “I thought it might be a stupid idea at the time,” said Douglas Lockwood of Sigel about the start of his business, Lockwood Processing, seven years ago.
“We did 27 deer that year and made 1,200 bucks extra Christmas money. I would’ve never thought that seven years later that we would do over 500 deer last year, 40 some cows already this year and 80 some pigs.”
It was only two years ago when Lockwood decided to go full-time with processing, quitting his seven-year job with Abraxas.
Lockwood was always good at cutting deer, and one time a friend suggested throwing out a sign in front of his house, and it all went from there. His business is flourishing behind his home, where he processes everything. He is buying property beside his house and plans to build a retail store in the front and new processing space in the back.
“My parents, Greg and Dottie Lockwood in Hawthorn, support me in everything I do,” he said. “They are the best parents I could ever ask for, but since I’ve started this — and I’ve had a lot of dumb ideas in my life, and my dad’s pretty much told me I have a lot of dumb ideas — with the support they’ve given me with this, they knew it was something special.”
Lockwood thinks locally processed meat tastes better.
“I personally think it is because you know where it comes from, and that’s how we market it. No additives. No preservatives. Everything’s all naturally raised.
“It’s all locally raised. I get my cows locally up here off a farm, all of my pigs from Truitt Farms in Distant because I’ve known them for 20 years.
“I’ve had so many people come in and say that they eat the bacon from the store, and then they taste a difference with all of that preserver they use,” Lockwood said. “Everything is so much fresher here. You go to the store and buy a burger, steaks, a roast, or anything, and you have no idea of where it comes from or how long it’s been there. It could have been processed two weeks ago, but you have no idea.
“I had one good friend and his son and they would not eat pork chops. He hates them. He bought some from here, and they’re hooked on them now because it’s so much fresher,” he continued. “People know that I ordered this cow, and they know what day it comes in here. It hangs for a week to 10 days. They know it’s cut right here and as soon as it’s cut and finished, I’m calling. Some people show up, and it’s not even frozen yet. They’re getting it and taking it right home. I mean, they’re so happy and excited about it. It’s as fresh as you can get, and fresh is the name of the game.”
Lockwood is sure of the need for his services.
“There’s a real need around here right now. You have Truman’s out here in Sigel, and they’re pretty much closing down. You’ve got Tom’s Meat Market in Brookville, and he’s 71 years old and ready to retire. Then you’ve got Alderton’s Meat Market in Brookville, and they went out of business. Down in New Bethlehem, you have M&S Meats,” Lockwood said. “I’ve had restaurants contact me, but because I’m not certified yet, I can’t sell to them, but there’s a market for it. There really is.”
Lockwood was worried when COVID-19 first hit.
“When this virus first started, I thought I would have to close the doors and go get a job because all my orders canceled,” he explained. “Everybody panicked because they didn’t know what was going to go on, and then it completely turned 180 degrees with supermarkets running out of food and everything was high-priced. People decided to screw that: ‘I’m not standing in line to get one or two pounds of burger.’ Business has been blowing off the charts since then.
“I’m scheduled clear to next year already. I have people scheduled and all through deer season. I shut down the cows and pigs during deer season because I make more money on deer than I do cows. I tell all my people that and they all understand, so they all schedule everything in before that and then right after. We’ve been running 12 months a year.”
Lockwood said he has not only built up a long list of clientele, but friends.
“These people that I’ve met through these deer seasons are now also customers of beef and pigs,” he said. “They’re from Pittsburgh, Ohio, Lancaster, and they have camps up here in the Cook Forest area. They continuously are telling me as soon as your doors open, we’ll start buying everything from here instead of getting it in grocery stores and bringing it here, we’ll buy it locally. I’ve had many people flat out say they’ll buy local, even if it’s a little more expensive.
“I’m going to be honest. If you’re a farmer, you ain’t making any money,” Lockwood said.” “If you are breaking even, you’re lucky. You’re not in it to make money; you’re putting the money back into your farm.
“It’s the same way here. I get my bills paid, and as you can see, I’m not running around with a brand new truck or have a big fancy house. It’s enough for my daughter and me that I can do that,” he concluded. “I have a couple of friends that work here and can help them out with some money and stuff, and it’s just a really nice simple thing. People come in here, and they always compliment the friendly environment — you can be yourself, talk, relax and joke.”