DuBOIS — Two local mothers and online business owners are joining forces to offer a seasonal storefront location in downtown DuBois during the holiday season.
Passion For Fashion Boutique and Follow the Wind Boutique will be opening a “pop-up” location at 17 North Brady St., starting with an open-house celebration this weekend.
The boutique's festivities will start with Ladies Night from 4-8 p.m. Friday, offering Winery at Wilcox samples, a basket and gift-card raffle and Deb's Cheesecakes samples. A “Mom and Me” event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, offering lemonade and cookies, as well as The Day Spa DuBois hair stylists braiding little ones' hair. An Aegis coffee bar and Scotty's Donuts will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.
DuBois woman Kristin Michaux, founder of PFFB, started the Facebook group in October 2017, after getting into direct sales a couple of years before that, she said.
Michaux uses various vendors to fill orders, she says, always aiming to offer affordable prices. PFFB — which has nearly 6,000 members — ships anywhere from 100-200 orders per day.
The group has not only served as an affordable place for fashionable items, but it has brought together women who love fashion.
“It has built unbelievable relationships,” Michaux says of the group.
The pop-up boutique and Facebook groups are also about empowering women, with the “look good, feel good” mentality, Michaux added.
Kyle Elliott of the KM Jewelry Handmade Facebook group will also be offering her custom-made leather earrings.
DuBois native Mara Schall officially started FTWB — her online children's boutique — Sept. 15. Being a mother of two young children inspired her to follow through with the endeavor, she said.
“I wanted my kids to be proud of me,” she said, adding her goal is to offer cute clothing items parents can afford.
Schall is also starting a graphic T-shirt line for children, with the help of Standard Pennant Company and Jenna Matthews, that will feature positive quotes like “It's cool to be kind” — messages Schall says are important to teach youth.
Running an online boutique also allows the women to be home with their families more often, they said.
Besides offering affordable fashion choices, Michaux and Schall said they are also striving to support area businesses. When people purchase from a small business over a big-box store, they're supporting local mothers and entrepreneurs.
There will also be a fitting area where customers can see items in person and try them on, Michaux added.
The shop will remain open throughout November and December, just in time for holiday gifts, the ladies said.
For more information and updates on the boutique's hours of operation, visit the Passion For Fashion Boutique or Follow the Wind Boutique Facebook group pages.