PUNXSUTAWNEY — Local musician Annie Morgan kept busy during the Punxsy Perk grand opening playing music and running her boutique.
Morgan performed several times throughout the day Saturday and Sunday, mixing covers with original songs during her sets. One of her original songs went viral a few years ago after she posted it to her music page, Annie Morgan Music on Facebook.
When she wasn’t playing the piano and singing, she was making sales from her boutique in the side room of the cafe.
She runs Abby Rae Boutique, named after her daughter, and brought some of her clothing and jewelry to sell during the opening.
Before Morgan opened her boutique a year ago, she was a caretaker for her grandfather and was very close with him.
“We were best friends, we were very, very close. I lived with him and took care of him. He always told me to find something that you love to do and keep doing it,” Morgan said. “I never truly understood what that meant until after he passed away.”
She loves clothes, fashion, and shopping and decided she would try to start a boutique after he died. She said she knows most people hear “boutique” and think that means expensive, so she tries to make her products affordable.
“I wanted it to be very affordable for everybody, and people being able to get sales and giveaways. I didn’t want to be your average boutique,” Morgan said.
Morgan is also taking online nursing courses, keeping herself busy, and finding ways to help others.
“The people make it rewarding,” Morgan said.