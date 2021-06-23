ST. MARYS — During Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting, Councilman Andrew Mohney informed members and the public of an exciting new local partnership that will benefit future fireworks displays.
Mohney, president of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce, said that unfortunately, the 2021 July 3 fireworks show has been canceled due to lack of funds. But, there is something the community can do to contribute to raising funds for next year’s display.
City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider teamed up with the SMACOC, Mohney said, with chamber volunteers managing the Benzinger Park concession stand this year. Proceeds will benefit the 2022 fireworks display.
Just in the past month, around $3,000 has been collected from the concession stand, Mohney noted.
“It’s a way for the community to give back, and sponsor one of the things they would like to see take place,” he said.
Schneider noted that community partnerships with other organizations is one of the most important aspects of parks and recreation.
“If you really think about it, the parks wouldn’t be where they’re at today if it weren’t for the partnerships made many years ago. This is something we continually work on as it benefits the community as a whole,” she said.
“We are excited to be able to partner with the Chamber of Commerce in running the concession stand for the year.”
Another topic of discussion during Monday’s meeting was potential names for the new downtown park in St. Marys. City Manager Joe Fleming said he has been working with the local superintendents to include students in the new name.
“We have had great discussions, and they are very excited to be a part of naming the downtown park,” said Fleming.
The plan is for students to be involved in the grand opening ceremony.
Mayor Chris Pletcher noted there is still potential of having some sort of sponsorship for the park’s name.
Some included on the list, to name a few, were The Downtown Park, The Depot Street Park, The Straub Park, The Elk Creek Park, The Cobblestone Creek Park, Bavarian Park and several others.
Pletcher is telling the community to “stay tuned” as the new name comes to light.