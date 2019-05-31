Clearfield and surrounding-county residents are sharing the heartwarming story of a homeless man who was recently reunited with his four-legged best friend.
Sandy Township Police Department Officer-in-Charge Sgt. Kris Kruzelak, who characterizes himself as an avid dog lover, said he is proud to share the story.
Responding last week to a call regarding a homeless man in the area of Midway Drive in DuBois, police found the man, whose first name is Matt, was “pretty standoffish” with officers. His dog, “Bubba Dog,” a black and white Pit bull, was with him. Police asked the man to move along and cleared the call.
A couple of days later, the STPD received another call from the Nail Spa on Commons Drive concerning a lost dog. Officers picked up the Pit bull, recognizing him from their prior contact with the homeless man, Kruzelak said.
“We knew whose dog it was, but had no way of contacting him,” he said.
The STPD no longer has a dog kennel, he added, just a crate kept in its maintenance garage.
The nightshift officers brought Bubba Dog to the station, fed him and gave him water, taking him out for walks between calls, Kruzelak said. The dog became friendly with them, staying in the officers’ room throughout the night. Police didn’t, Kruzelak said, have the heart to crate him.
Kruzelak and his wife have rescued three golden retreievers, he said. Once she heard about Bubba Dog, she wanted to bring him home, and gave her husband a blanket, dog food and treats to take to work.
Night shift officers patrolled the commons looking for Matt Thursday night, Kruzelak said, and day shift personnel did the same Friday, before calling Clearfield County Dog Law Enforcement Warden Karen Shick.
“We could tell the dog was very well taken care of, and very well behaved, so officers kept searching for (Matt),” Kruzelak said.
Matt was finally located at Sheetz on Bee Line Highway in DuBois, and officers approached him about the dog. The man was extremely grateful, thanking the officers over and over for finding his best friend. Police learned Matt had come from Connecticut and was heading west to visit friends.
“His attitude totally changed toward the police,” Kruzelak said. “Before he wouldn’t talk to us. He said, ‘You guys have been very kind to me, and I appreciate it. You have changed my mind about interacting with the police.’”
By that time, Shick and Bubba Dog were en route to the Clearfield County SPCA, Kruzelak said, when officers called and told her to turn around — the owner had been found.
Shick and the officers made a donation to Matt that day, and she shared a touching Facebook post later that night. Seeing the man’s reaction brought Shick to tears.
“The dog was so happy to see him,” she said in the post. “I asked if he had enough food for the dog, he said ‘yes, plenty.’ I asked when he had eaten last, and he said ‘yesterday, some time.’
“So, I gave him $10 and told him to get something to eat. (It) choked me up. His dog has plenty and he has nothing — it goes to show you sometimes, dogs in this situation are loved more, and better taken care of, then those who have everything.”