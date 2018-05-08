DuBOIS — In light of Stroke Awareness Month, a FunRun/Walk event being held in the DuBois City Park on Saturday will aim to raise funds for stroke awareness and education.

The “R.A.C.E for Stroke Awareness” is sponsored by AmServe DuSan Community Ambulance in DuBois. Proceeds will benefit the American Stroke Association and the Penn Highlands DuBois Stroke Support Group.

Dawn Buck, who is an event coordinator and AmServe DuSan’s Director of Compliance and Education, said stroke education has come a long way, thanks to the advanced teaching process and risk evaluations.

“Strokes don’t discriminate against anyone,” she said. “They affect any age, race, gender. The earlier you can detect, the better the outcome.”

Medical professionals are now equipped with tools they didn’t have in the past, such as R.A.C.E, which stands for a Rapid Arterial Occlusion Exam – a new assessment tool that determines the best destinations for patients with stroke symptoms.

More training and education classes are also being offered locally in order to best inform the public of stroke survival and prevention.

Buck said this is the first year for the Stroke Awareness Race, but DuSan holds a fundraising event each year. Last year’s fundraiser was for autism awareness.

“We’re very passionate about getting this information out,” she said. “With all the advancements in modern medicine, people are having great outcomes with the stroke treatments that are available now.”

Jolene Barbazzeni, who has been a nurse for about 28 years, will be attending the race Saturday with her son, who is a stroke survivor.

Barbazzeni’s son had seizures and a stroke at just seven years old, and was later diagnosed with epilepsy. He struggled with reading and math difficulties early on, along with other language and learning disability problems that he still lives with now.

It’s important to share his story because many typically associate strokes with older people, but they can happen to anyone at any age, she said.

“If you look at him, you’d never know he had a stroke, because physically, he looks fine,” she said. “Stroke survivors struggle for a lifetime, even if they look like they’re completely resolved. But, you can overcome those disabilities and move on.”

Barbazzeni has a strong family history of stroke, and stresses the importance of identifying the risk factors and symptoms so that people can act accordingly. Talking an assessment over with your doctor is a helpful way to be preventative and proactive, she said.

“People can find an event or go online and identify their own or their family member’s risks, and look at what they can do to improve their lifestyle and prevent a stroke from occurring,” she said. “There are better survival rates now because of all the awareness activities we’re doing.”

Stroke is currently the fifth leading cause of death in the United States, and the leading cause of longterm disability, according to the American Stroke Association. Every four minutes, someone dies of a stroke.

A few basics that the ASA recommends include keeping a close eye on your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, diet and weight, along with staying active.

Participants can register prior to the race by visiting www.amservdusan.comand going under the “shop/donate” tab. Registration for the race begins at 8 a.m. at the DuBois City Park.

For more information on Stroke Awareness Month and preventative measures, visit www.strokeassocation.org.