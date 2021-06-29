CLEARFIELD — Volunteers of a Clearfield County-based group are working diligently to not only become a nonprofit organization, but to make a difference in the local world of animal rescue.
Vice President Tyler Bender of Clearfield said “Animals Matter of Clearfield County” is currently working with a lawyer in DuBois on the lengthy process.
“As a nonprofit, we will be able to receive grants through the state that will help support us. This will also help us receive donations through large corporations, like Chewy and Amazon, making it easier to provide the best quality care for animals in the local community,” Bender said.
The next goal is to have a brick-and-mortar structure in the Clearfield area, he noted, “to be able to have a shelter, and better support the community as a rescue.”
The group has a Facebook page that people can follow — “Animals Matter of Clearfield County.”
Animals Matter was started in 2018, said Bender, by President Heather Hoover of Hyde, who was helping people in the community search for lost dogs. From there, the volunteers grew.
“We started helping others afford vet bills, taking in strays, rescuing sick and injured animals, trapping lost pets/strays and much more,” he says. “The resources were so low at the time for individuals, and the kitten population is just growing by the minute.”
The group receives 10-15 messages per day concerning kittens/cats that need a place to go, said Bender. Animals Matter has 75 cats in foster care and three dogs.
“Our mission is to work hard every day to ensure the animals receive the lives and voice they deserve,” he said.
When asked about their most memorable rescues, Bender said he and Hoover have had some amazing experiences, and the stories can go on and on — like Jefferson the German Shepherd, who is still in the care of Animals Matter today.
Jefferson was a stray loose near the DuBois Regional Airport who was humanely trapped by volunteers. Thanks to the support of community donations and the organization “One Dog at a Time,” he received a $6,500 surgery to repair a hip dislocation that developed into severe arthritis.
“We want to change the way shelters and rescuing works,” Bender adds to the group’s mission.
Hoover and Bender also trapped a dog in Hyde who was running freely for a week, he said, due to a criminal incident involving his owner and police. The dog showed a little aggression, and police reportedly ordered the dog go to the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals).
After offering to take the dog, or help align him with a pit bull rescue, the dog was still ultimately euthanized, said Bender.
“It was not giving him the voice he deserves,” he said. “This is one that keeps us at Animals Matter going — to keep pushing to give animals a voice.”
Animals Matter also trapped a dog in the St. Marys/Emporium area who was missing for 32 days, traveling a total of 50-plus miles, said Bender.
Volunteers have worked alongside animal control and the police department to remove animals from abusive homes, he adds.
“Our most recent (case), we removed 70 cats from a home in Falls Creek, with the support of four other rescues,” he said.
Animals Matter is always welcoming volunteers, fosters and adopters, and any help is always welcome, noted Bender.
“We are so full that we have a list for when fosters/sports become open, because our resources are becoming exhausted,” he said. “We have kept a few spots open for emergencies.”
Similarly to other animal rescue organizations, Animals Matter relies much on monetary donations, which can be accepted through PayPal — animalsmatternp@gmail.com, or a check may be mailed to P.O. Box 638, Hyde, PA 16843. Donations can also be given through the Amazon wish list, which can be found on the Facebook page.
{span style=”font-size: 12px;”}A cost-free way that people can support the up-and-coming nonprofit is also to simply share, “like,” or comment on Facebook posts, supporting the page and the mission behind it.{/span}
“This will boost our Facebook page, and we enjoy seeing this.”