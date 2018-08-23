ST. MARYS — Flooding threatened Marlo’s Restaurant Tuesday evening, according to Tina Schatz, but the water subsided fairly quickly.
The flooding impacted the floors and carpet and the restaurant was closed Wednesday to let the carpet dry.
“We’ve been by that creek long enough to know to be prepared,” said Schatz.
“We only had maybe an inch inside but everything has always been up high enough to prevent any damage,” she said.
Tina said she fought to clean up what water she could but had to give up.
“It was coming too fast and we didn’t want to be stuck in there because the water was still rising,” said Schatz.
Officials closed the road after water began coming over the bridge, Shatz said.
“We were able to get back in about 8:30 p.m.,” she said.
