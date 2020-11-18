HARRISBURG — Ten schools in legislative districts represented by state Rep. Matt Gabler (R-Clearfield/Elk), Tommy Sankey (R-Clearfield/Cambria) and Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) have earned Safe School Targeted Grants through the Department of Education.
“These are competitive grants for which the schools applied,” Sankey said. “In addition, there are grants awarded in individual categories –prevention and reduction of violent incidents, purchase of safety and security-related equipment and training and compensation of school resource and police officers.”
Schools being awarded grants are as follows:
- Clearfield Alliance Christian School –$16,932
- Clearfield Area School District –$60,000
- Curwensville Area School District –$26,000
- Divine Mercy Catholic Academy, Johnstown –$25,000
- DuBois Area School District –$84,903.30 (three-grant total)
- DuBois Central Catholic –$1,881.60
- Greater Johnstown School District –$105,000 (three-grant total)
- Holy Name School, Johnstown –$25,000
- Northern Cambria School District –$60,000
- West Branch Area School District –$24,950