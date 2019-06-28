REYNOLDSVILLE — Several local women returned to the Reynoldsville Foundry for felt projects and fellowship again this year.
The Foundry, in partnership with ArtsPath of Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP), hosted an Artist Residency program showcase on Thursday, featuring felt puppets created by seniors in the past few weeks.
ArtsPath is one of 14 arts-in-education partners in the state that, with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, facilitates arts residencies in schools, communities, senior centers and other organizations, according to an IUP press release.
Instructor Sandy Trimble, a former art teacher, said 10 people participated this year, beginning their “sculptural felting” project the first week of May. The class, which welcomes artists of all types, lasts for 15 days.
In 2018, the women created felt photographs that meant something to them. This year, Trimble decided on “stick puppet” projects, which ranged from a lion and a wolf to a bumblebee.
Karen Barber of Brockway attended the felt class for the second time this year, creating a felt puppet of her dog, an Irish Red and White Setter.
“I just had so much fun last year,” she said. “This is an art, and I love everything about art.”
What starts out as a ball of wool is turned into a masterpiece through a “wet felting” process, where a dry-felting technique, quilting and sewing skills are used to make the end result.
Felting has been around a long time, but isn’t very well known, Trimble said.
“They all chose something of interest to them,” she said of the projects.
Gina Lamb, who recently joined the local chapter of the Red Hat Society organization after she turned 50 years old, created a stick puppet of the character “Betty Boop” wearing a red hat.
Lamb said many of the felt project participants attend the Foundry for other forms of art like quilting or painting, which shows in the detail of their puppets.
At last year’s ArtsPath showcase, IUP Arts and Education Services Coordinator Jeff Wacker said how vital it is to keep education programs in places like schools and community centers.
“These are truly some amazing projects,” he said. “Each is so meaningful and unique to the individual, just the way art is supposed to be.”
For updates on classes, visit the Reynoldsville Foundry’s Facebook page or call 814-653-2522.