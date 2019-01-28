Sheetz is one of Pennsylvania’s top most popular one-stop shops for just about everything. Something else the American chain of convenience store does is support local children and families in need during the holiday season.
The seven Sheetz stores in Clearfield and Jefferson counties raised $13,485.60 for “Sheetz for the Kidz” in December, according to media contact Jennifer Donahoe. The nonprofit organization raised more than $700,821 total during its December campaign.
STFK, created in 1992 by local store employees, aims to make the holiday season brighter for children and families. To date, it has impacted more than 119,500 children living in Sheetz communities, according to a news release.
STFK and the Salvation Army partnered to gather wish lists from families in Pennsylvnaia, Maryland, Ohio, West Virgina, Virgina and North Carolina. Each store supported 16 children in its local community, hosting holiday parties and providing new toys, clothes or necessities, Donahoe said. Sheetz employees also volunteered their time to wrap the toys.
SFTK supported 9,500 children — 16 children from each of Sheetz’ 585 stores — total during the 2018 holiday season, according to a news release.
People can also help raise funds for SFTK througout the year by purchasing things like a “STFK” bottle of water — 25 cents of the price of each bottle supports the charity. There also are STFK sugar cookies, with 20 cents from each purchase supporting the children. STFK can also be found on “AmazonSmile” or at www.Sheetz.com/ftk.
This marks the 14th consecutive year that STFK has partnered with Make-A-Wish as well, granting wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses. According to the news release, the charity sponsors one child per Sheetz district, totaling 55 children in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.