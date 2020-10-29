REYNOLDSVILLE — Local teacher, life coach, publisher and now, author, Melissa Mulhollan recently held a virtual launch party for her book “The Coaching Classroom.”
Mulhollan also recently joined the DuBois Chamber of Commerce for her publishing company, Half Century Press. She has already made No. 1 on Amazon’s bestseller list in four different categories for a new release in one week, she said.
It has been a four-year process of working on the book, and she believes COVID is the reason she finished it now.
“It was time for more positive. We’re so taxed right now, teachers are just so burnt out,” Mulhollan said.
Her book is based on the life coaching techniques and skills she learned while taking life coaching courses, and how she has found to apply them in the classroom.
Mulhollan wasn’t sure what her launch party was going to look like during the COVID pandemic, but knew she would need a unique idea.
“When you have a book, you should do a launch party, and because of COVID I couldn’t have a big launch party. So, they suggested doing a virtual one,” Mulhollan said.
To decide what to do, she began researching other launch parties and found one centered around interviews.
She decided she would interview other local authors. She wanted to put special emphasis on the local talent in the area. Authors she interviewed included Nick Hoffman, Jess Weible, Rob Keith, Peggy Zortman, Tom Sleigh and David Drayer.
“You know, there’s a lot of local talent in the area, maybe I’ll give them a copy of my book, have them talk about my book during the launch party, but also talk about their projects,” Mulholland said.
She also interviewed Sylvester Chisom, a national author who she met on a training trip to Rome. There were about 60 teachers on the trip, and the two just happened to connect.
“He said something about ‘you’ve got to be positive’ and my whole book is about life coaching techniques and positivity in the classroom. So, I said ‘oh, I’m kind of writing a book about that,’ and he said ‘we’ll I’m an author’ and he pulled out a copy of his book and gave it to me. Then we just started talking the whole time… and stayed in touch,” Mulhollan said.
While the book is written from a teacher’s perspective about bringing positivity into the classroom, she said it can be helpful for anyone by applying the techniques in her book.
“A lot of the people who reviewed it are not teachers, and they said they got a lot out of it,” She added.
Mulhollan gave credit to Brennan Bell from Tri-County Church for doing the launch for her. She said she had received good feedback on the event. The video of the launch party is still on Mulhollan’s Facebook page, and can be viewed at any time.