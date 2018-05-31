DUBOIS — A group of five DuBois natives are celebrating the publication of the “Real Estate Development Matrix” by Routledge Press, in which they all played a part in making a success.
The book, which appeared in March, is intended to be a road map for people interested in navigating their way through real estate development or even just learning more about it.
Co-author and DuBois resident Dan Kohlhepp, PhD, has 35 years experience when it comes to working in real estate development. He has taught real estate at John Hopkins University, Penn State University and the University of Oklahoma, and has written many online real estate development courses for college students. He also has published five or six other books on a variety of topics.
Kohlhepp’s daughter, Kimberly, is the other co-author of the book. She graduated from Mercersburg Academy and now works in Baltimore. Miller Hopkins, who currently works in Washington, handled the technical side of the project, while editor Jayne Magee, PhD, edited the text. Architect and Penn State University graduate Alex Donahue was the cover designer.
Real Estate Development can be confusing for the average person to understand, Kohlhepp said. Magee, with whom Kohlhepp has worked on writing projects for more than 25 years, helped to make the systematic and technical book more easily readable, he added.
“While writing itself is a lonely and solitary endeavor, it takes patience, persistence and perseverance from a dedicated and committed group of people to create a final product that is worthy of publication,” Magee said in a press release.
Each of the five contributors has a tie to the DuBois area, whether they went to school here or live here now, Kohlhepp said.
“There was a need for this book, because it brings everything all together,” Kohlhepp said. “It’s about getting involved in your community and knowing what makes the environment work and how we all work together. Every person plays a piece in the process.
Kimberly Kohlhepp and Miller Hopkins both graduated from John Hopkins Carey Business School’s Master of Science in Real Estate and infrastructure program. Donahue is an architect. Working with younger people to create the book, he said, has been great, since one of Kohlhepp’s passions is to get the younger generation involved in the field.
“My passion is to help young people do well and learn about real estate development,” he said.
Encompassing more than 300 exhibits, graphs and diagrams, the book presents a holistic, seven-stage approach to the real estate development process, ranging from construction to operation to redevelopment. Using realistic examples and elaborating on each stage, the book aims to help people navigate through a somewhat complicated field of study, according to a press release.
“Real estate is the most interesting field of study,” Kohlhepp said. “It brings together arts, economics and science. It is a fascinating thing to do and learn about.
When the average person thinks of real estate, they think of selling or buying a house, but the process is much more complicated and detailed than that, Kohlhepp said. The development process includes all the things in between selling and buying houses, like land and building development, building operations, and the bankers, engineers and lawyers involvement in the process.
The book can appeal to almost anyone, even just a concerned citizen who wants to learn, but also college students, zoning officers, architects and engineers, real estate professionals and beyond, Kohlhepp said.
The five contributors came together for a book signing party recently, where they celebrated the finalized product of a two-year effort.
Kohlhepp will teach at John Hopkins again next year, but this time, using his own textbook.
The Real Estate Matrix can be purchased in hardback or e-book versions through www.amazon.com. Visit www.realestatedevelopmentmatrix.com for more.
