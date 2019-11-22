REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Public Library welcomed some special four-footed guests to its “Going for the Dogs” event at the Reynoldsville Fire Department Wednesday.
Pine Creek K9 Search Unit volunteers and their dogs, as well as Donna and Gary Fye and Olivia Marchioni, accompanied by their therapy dogs, gave speeches about their local efforts before St. Marys native and best-selling author John Schlimm took the floor to speak about his book “Extraordinary Dogs.”
The Fyes of Brookville brought Labradors Gabby and Abe, trained through Therapy Dogs International, and Marchioni, who is with Alliance of Therapy Dogs, brought Onyx.
The Fyes visit several places in the area, they said, including nursing homes, hospitals and schools, bringing comfort to people who are grieving, healing or just in need of a furry friend.
During his speech, Gary fought back emotions as he spoke about reactions he has seen from people impacted by these dogs, referring to it as “very gratifying.”
Makynsey and Lyndsey Kepner with the PCKSU brought their two Australian Shepherds and trained rescue dogs, Marshall and Shadow, while Emily Wary brought German Shepherd Oakley.
Lydnsey explained the mission of the search unit is to assist in any missing person case in northwest central Pennsylvania, with the help of these dogs’ skills. These dogs go through extensive training and specialize in several different types of cases, such as missing children or a person with dementia or Alzheimer’s, and lost hunters.
Event guests asked both the Fyes and the search unit questions about the volunteer-based work they do, thanking them for their services afterward.