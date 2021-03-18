BROOKVILLE — Local veterans have been given the go-ahead to proceed with the second monument in the set of three that will be placed at the Jefferson County Courthouse.
“When we made this initial proposal it was to be a three-year project. It turned into four because of COVID,” said Randy Bartley, of American Legion Post 102 in Brookville.
The World War II monument has already been placed, and the second one will honor those killed in action in the Korean War and the Vietnam War. This one will be placed to the left of the World War II monument.
“We went to Jim Korb in DuBois who treated us extremely well,” Bartley said. “So, we went up and finalized the deal with him. The county has received a statement from him about what he’s going to do over there, and we’re planning on unveiling and dedicating the monument on June 17 during the Laurel Festival like we did the last one.”
There’s still a third monument to go, and it will be dedicated to those who lost their lives in the service during peacetime and in the Gulf War.
The county had initially approved a resolution to fund the monument project, but there was some disconnect in communication. The veterans had planned to address the commissioners about this during a meeting, but the focus was shifted to the vacancy of the Veteran’s Affairs director last year.
Since then, veterans have met with Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik and cleared up any misunderstandings with the project. The question of funding has been resolved with the county.
The names that will appear on these monuments have been pulled directly from the Department of Defense, according to Bartley. He said the third monument will take some more work because they will have to look as far back as 1946 and there were a lot of men who died in accidents.
“Because of ongoing negotiations with North Korea about the return of America remains, we’re leaving space on there to add them as they are identified. We’ve had two returned in the last two years,” he said.
The list of names that will appear on the second monument are listed below. If someone believes there is a name that should be included that does not appear, they can contact Bartley at 814-715-3093.
The names are of those who are considered residents of Jefferson County while they were serving.
Names
Reed, Myron H.
Smith, Robert E.
Conrad, Wilbur L.
Crawford, John E.
Dinger, Glenn F.
Glinkerman, Morgan
Hughes, Walter, L.
Hughey, Harry R.
Irvine, Richard D.
Kerchinsky, John T.
Kovalyak, Fred R.
Osborne, Dick E.
Snyder, Elwood M.
Wehrle, William P.
Zimmerman, Gleason
Dinger, Allen C.
Park, David H.
Himes, Bernard M.
Wingert, James A.
Wise, James L. Jr.
Hetrick, Raymond H.
Chittester, Norman P.
Frantz, Larry E.
Ishman, Michael R.
Kuntz, Richard L.
Pape, Robert P.
Torzok, Joseph
Nicholson, George J.
Clinger, William C. III
Gula, Paul R.