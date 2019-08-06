RIDGWAY — Ridgway’s “Tasting in the Wilds” festival drew an estimated 500-800 people to the Firemen’s Grounds Saturday. The festival featured Elk County and surrounding area breweries and wineries.
The festival, in its 14th year, benefits the Ridgway Heritage Council, founded in 1997, said event organizer Julie Bomba.
“Billy and the Neptunes” and “Freddy and Friends” were performing bands at the event. Food vendors including Calla’s Cafe and Fine Foods of Kersey and Brandy Camp Creamery served up hot food and sweet treats.
Jeff Glass, Adam Berasi and Paul Leonard II co-own and operate Triple Nickel Distillery on Bennetts Valley Highway, “choosing to shine” with distilled spirits using natural juices.
The distillery opened in 2018, and was one of Saturday’s vendors. Glass was seen serving unique blends with flavors like salted caramel, pickle juice and pineapple Saturday.
Two Birch and Twisted Vine wineries of DuBois, Buddy Boy Winery of Ridgway, Delong Enterprises and the new Wagon Wheel Wines of Wilcox, which opened in May, were just a few of the wine vendors in attendance.
There were four vendors on the beer side of things, including Straub Brewery, Logyard Brewing of Kane, Glenwood Beer of Erie and Cenni’s Distributor of Ridgway.