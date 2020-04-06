DuBOIS — Shara Marie Franco, 34, of Johnsonburg, accused of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of a controlled substance (felony), homicide by vehicle (felony) and involuntary manslaughter (misdemeanor) in connection with a fatal multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 80 in early March, waived her rights to a preliminary hearing Friday before District Judge Patrick Ford of DuBois.
State police in DuBois charged Franco on March 27 with the listed charges in addition to five felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, and aggravated assault by vehicle, one misdemeanor count of DUI (controlled substance), five misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, five summary counts of reckless driving, three summary counts of careless driving causing serious bodily injury, six summary counts of careless driving, and one summary count each of failure to carry registration, failure to carry a license, obedience to traffic control devices and driving over a divider.
Franco was represented at the preliminary hearing by the Clearfield County Public Defenders Office. Bail, originally set at $75,000, was decreased to $50,000 by Ford. Bail was posted and she was released Friday from the Clearfield County Jail, where she had been since March 29. Formal arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 20 in the Clearfield County Courthouse Annex Courtroom.
The March 7th crash claimed the life of Ryan V. Muirhead, 43, DuBois, who was the driver of a 2010 Toyota RAV4. All three of his passengers sustained serious injuries. The passengers included Tammy L. Llewellyn, 40, DuBois, who was taken by helicopter to Altoona Hospital; David L. Barnacastle, 42, Brookville, who was taken by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital; and a 6-year-old female passenger who was flown by helicopter to Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital.