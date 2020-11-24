FALLS CREEK — A Falls Creek woman has turned her passion for shelter animals and environmentally-friendly products into a candle company.
Juliane Genevro, a Clarion University graduate, also completed her master’s degree in kinesiology and rehab sciences at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. She works at Brockway Area High School as the head athletic trainer, doing her candle business as a hobby to help animals in need, she said.
“I have always loved candles so very much, and spent way too much money on Yankee candles and other big brands,” Genevro said.
In January 2020, Genevro began making her own candles, opening her candle business, Yellow Lab Candle Co., in April 2020 when she was laid off from her job due to COVID-19.
“I was sick and tired of the black soot accumulation around my candles, and sometimes, on my white walls,” she said. “As I started researching the products needed to make candles, I realized how toxic most candle ingredients are.”
This drove Genevro to create 100 percent, all-natural and environmentally-friendly candles for the loved ones in her home, including her pets, and her children someday, she said.
“I feel much better burning candles that are non-toxic, and still delicious smelling. Every candle is paraben free, phthalate free, and hand poured with love.”
The business’ name also comes from a cause close to Genevro’s heart, her yellow Labrador, Moose.
“Burning safe candles around my dog and cats is really important to me, and I strive to help others realize the importance of environmentally-friendly candles, and helping animals in need.”
When it came to deciding where to give candle proceeds to, Genevro said it was a no brainer to pick a shelter like the Gateway Humane Society. She adopted Moose from a shelter, and has wanted to contribute to them ever since.
“For every candle we sell at Yellow Lab Candle Co., we donate 50 cents to GHS,” she said. “I feel so happy to support local, and help all these animals in any way that I can.”
Thus far, the candle company has raised $350 for the GHS, Genevro said.
“I know the first time I brought a check into them, they seemed overjoyed,” she added. “I think COVID-19 has been really tough on them, and any little bit through this time can go a long way.”
Genevro said she also enjoys the decorating process when it comes to candles, and adding a personal touch.
Currently, YLCC is featuring its signature scents, such as sweet rose gelato, pine, lemoncello, warm cinnamon bun and coconut and bamboo, she said. The Christmas line will be released Nov. 27, and for each candle sold, an increase of $1 will be donated to GHS.
For more information, visit the Yellow Lab Candle Co. group on Facebook, the Instagram page or www.yellowlabcandleco.com.