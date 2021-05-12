Jefferson County has been awarded $2,755,275 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funding to support a Henderson Township Municipal Authority water system improvement project, according to a news release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office Wednesday.
The Jefferson County project approval was described as follows in the release:
“$2,755,275 to Jefferson County to support the Henderson Township Municipal Authority (HTMA) in a water system improvement project to replace the existing water distribution lines within the system to reduce extensive water loss and construct an elevated water storage tank to increase system water pressure and provide fire protection throughout the community. The existing waterlines, constructed of thin single wall plastic, have been in place for nearly 50 years and have deteriorated into extremely poor condition. This project will support 110 residential and six commercial connections.”
The project was one of five to receive CDBG funding in this round of approvals, and was awarded the most of the five, according to the release.
Jaimmie Meeks, chairman of the Henderson Township Municipal Authority, said proposed plans included replacing the existing water tower, replacing water lines — not only in Stump Creek, but also along Route 119 — and adding a pressurized system, in a previously published Courier Express article.
“The projects approved today will provide a significant benefit to residents across the commonwealth, helping them keep their waterways clean, receive access to drinkable water, and protect public health and safety,” Wolf said. “Water and sewer systems are often things that we overlook and take for granted but are a necessity for a good quality of life, and these improvements will preserve the wellbeing of our communities and environment.”
CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment, according to the release. Funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.