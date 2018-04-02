Some of the highest rates of newborns going through drug withdrawal can be found in northwestern Pennsylvania.
Elk County has the third highest rate in the state — rivaled only by Greene and Fayette counties.
Research by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council shows that Elk County’s rate of neonatal abstinence syndrome, which is newborns going through withdrawal, is 45.1 admissions per 1,000 newborn stays in fiscal year 2016-17.
Neonatal abstinence syndrome, or NAS, includes the painful withdrawal symptoms that newborns suffer after birth. Although other substances have been implicated, NAS is most often attributed to opioid exposure.
NAS babies often present with low birth weights, respiratory issues, and tremors or seizures.
Regionally, McKean County is the next highest with 24.4; Clearfield County with 16.9; Jefferson County with 12.5; and Clarion County with 12.1. Numbers for Potter, Forest and Cameron counties were not reported due to low population volumes there.
In a past interview with the Courier Express, Dr. Mohamed Hassan, neonatologist and medical director of Penn Highlands DuBois’ Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, said seven years ago about 3 percent of the babies born at the hospital were diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome.
Between 2016-2017, that rate increased to nearly 17 percent.
Of those, the majority are dependent on narcotics after being exposed to heroin, as well as methadone and Subutex, medications used for the treatment of opiate addiction.
NAS babies stay about 23 days in the hospital at an average cost of about $93,000, compared to normal newborns who stay about three days for $3,000-$4,000.
A baby born with NAS can go on to be perfectly healthy. But Hassan said a lot of factors play into that future including genetics, the amount and kinds of drugs they were exposed to, and the environment they go home to.
Here, babies born with anomalies like NAS, are followed through age two by its development clinic to track their development.
“I don’t like to call babies ‘drug addicts’ because that’s not fair to the baby. Babies are not addicts, they are exposed to drugs and they have no choice in that,” Hassan said. “There are some sad stories out there.”
Pennsylvania’s rate of drug overdose is 36.5 per 100,000 which is significantly higher than the national average of 16.3 per 100,000.
Elk County coroner Michelle Muccio reported that there were six overdose deaths in the county in 2017.
