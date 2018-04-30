Humane societies in DuBois and surrounding areas are working hard to find forever homes for furry friends in need.
Monday was “National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day”— a day created to spread awareness about adoptable animals — but every day is dedicated to wagging tails at local shelters such as the Clearfield County SPCA in Clearfield and the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek.
Clearfield County SPCA Large Dog Kennel Attendant Alyssa Knee said those associated with that facility do their best to work with every dog and make it adoptable, doing such things as holding “meet and greet” sessions with potential owners, children and other animals like cats.
Some dogs come to the shelter and find their future home within a day, Knee said, but others could be there for several months or even as long as a year.
Keeter — a Pitbull mix — is one of the latter who was recently adopted after a lengthy stay.
Animals are surrendered and even returned for a variety of reasons, including their owner having moved or died, or a drastic change in lifestyle.
Boss and Lightning — two sibling Mastiff/Labrador mixes who are about two and a half years old — have been at the shelter for almost five months, despite their sweet personalities. Since they get along best with one another, these two should be the only dogs in the household and hopefully will be adopted together, Knee said.
Jet, who is a Rottweiler/Golden Retriever mix, has had trouble finding his forever home as well, since he has a high energy level and requires adjusting with other household animals.
Before adopting, pet owners should be willing to put extra effort into helping the animal adjust to their new schedules, since many come from different and difficult backgrounds, Knee said. Some may require more time and training in order to become a suitable pet. Volunteers work with them, though, by teaching commands and exercising them daily.
“Every dog is different here,” Knee said. “We are trying to find that forever home, and there is a home out there for every dog. It could be so hard on them to come back for a second time. That’s why we try to find out everything about them — to find the right fit.”
The shelter currently has about 25 dogs and 20 cats up for adoption, Knee said. The adoption fee includes spaying/neutering and the pet’s essential shots.
Potential adopters may shy away from certain breeds or senior dogs, such as Freckles, an eight-year-old Pitbull at the Gateway Humane Society in Falls Creek, who has also had trouble finding a home. She came into the shelter starved and scared, and has had medical issues ever since, said Kennel Supervisor Linda Peterson.
Tucker, who has been at GHS for a heartbreaking five years, is another Pitbull mix who requires a one-on-one home.
“Some of them have their problems, but they’re not all bad,” Peterson said. “They all just need a chance.”
GHS was established when a group of animal enthusiasts came together in 1986 to open a no-kill shelter — a cause important to all of their hearts, said Secretary Carla Adamson. In 2017 alone, 85 dogs were adopted and 13 claimed.
GHS takes surrenders from Jefferson and surrounding counties, including Clearfield and Elk. The shelter doesn’t do same-day adoptions, since they do research on every potential pet owner.
Both shelters are always in need of monetary donations and volunteers, along with toys and puppy or kitten food.
For more information, visit www.clearfieldcountyspca.com or www.gatewayhumanesociety.net.
