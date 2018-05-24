ST. MARYS — Engines will rev and tires will squeal this summer as the St. Marys Airport drag races have been revived.
Three race dates are currently scheduled: Sunday, June 17, Sunday, July 29, and Sunday, Aug. 26, with rain dates the following Sundays. Gates open at 11 a.m. and race time runs from 1-5 p.m.
“It’s heads up style, which means you’re racing for bragging rights. You’re both leaving at the same time and whoever crosses the finish line first wins. It’s a controlled street race on the runway,” said Tommy John Catalone, one of the event’s lead organizers.
There’s currently 16 people on the St. Marys Airport Drag Race Committee and about 14 volunteers, all from Elk County.
The gate fee is $10, but race goers can also pay $25 per car (up to 5 people) — which makes it a “the more the merrier” event. To race is $20 and registration takes place on race day.
It has been 10 years since the race was held on the runway of the St. Marys Airport. Catalone said PennDOT put the kibosh to it around 2008 but has also the driving force of bringing the races back.
“The airport being so broke is what brought it back,” said Catalone, who says he has been obsessed with cars since he first got his driver’s license and started collecting muscle cars.
Catalone has been involved in the event since 1998. For many years, it was a car show, and then the owners rallied and started asking — why don’t we race?
Then airport manager Joe Bologna was a major proponent of going through the necessary channels to make the race happen. Catalone said Bologna died about three years ago and that the first race of the new drags will be dedicated to him.
As for the response thus far, Catalone said people are excited.
It already has about 2,000 people on its Facebook page www.facebook.com/groups/1838142669812048/.
“We’ve given so many free passes away on our Facebook page. Every Monday, we ask some sort of an airport or drag race question and the first one to answer appropriately wins tickets,” Catalone added.
To encourage, the public, Catalone said there will be many vendors there, including food, as well as a dune buggy car from Rick’s Used Auto Body giving rides.
Of the organization of the event, Catalone said, “I’ve been eating drinking and sleeping it since I’ve caught word in January that it might happen. And I do it for the love of drag racing, for the smell of burning tires and burning fuel.”
