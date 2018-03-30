REYNOLDSVILLE — Members of the Dubois-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority voted last week to make final payments on a project to repave a hangar taxiway.
The project came in at about $275,000, 95 percent of which Airport Manager Robert Shaffer said would be covered by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The remaining costs were split evenly between the airport and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Terra Works of Clarion was contracted for the work.
Shaffer said the taxiway needed to be repaved not because it was in poor shape, but because it needed to be wider. It will be easier for pilots to turn their aircraft on the repaved taxiway, Shaffer said.
The project took only about a month to complete, Shaffer said, and was completed last fall.
