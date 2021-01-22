HARRISBURG — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is accepting grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in Pennsylvania, Senator Cris Dush (R-25) said on Jan. 21.
“Under the Community and Conservation Partnership Program state and federal funds are leveraged to assist local communities throughout the state with local park improvements including land acquisition as well as trail and river access,” Dush said. “It’s important that the state partners with our local communities to preserve our outdoor areas so we all have the opportunities to step away from our hectic lives and enjoy our region’s beautiful natural resources.”
Grantees include local governments and recreation and conservation organizations. The grant application round closes at 4 p.m. April 14. Funded through DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnerships Program, grants benefit planning, acquisition, and development of:
- Public parks
- Recreation areas
- Motorized and non-motorized trails
- River conservation and access
- Streamside forest buffers
- Open space conservation
- Regional and statewide partnerships to better develop and manage resources
There are numerous tutorial videos to help potential applicants learn about grant requirements and how to navigate the application interface on DCNR’s YouTube channel. Grant applications are only accepted through DCNR’s Grants Customer Service Portal.
For the first time, climate resiliency will be included in the criteria used to review grant applications. Grantees are asked to explain how their project implements sustainable and climate resilient adaptations and/or mitigations. A document is provided to help grantees understand the green and sustainable practices that may be suitable for projects.
Funding for Community Conservation Partnerships Program grants comes from several state and federal resources, including:
- Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund
- Environmental Stewardship Fund
- Pennsylvania Heritage Area Program
- Snowmobile and ATV Restricted Revenue Accounts
- Land and Water Conservation Fund
- Recreational Trails Program
For more information, visit DCNR’s Community Conservation Partnership Grant Program webpage.