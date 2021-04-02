FRENCHVILLE — The Mosquito Creek Sportmans Club hosted its 30th annual coyote hunt in February, and some winners decided on giving the prize money to charity.
The statewide hunt has four top prizes: heaviest female coyote and top three heaviest overall. This year, 4,557 hunters participated, with a percentage of the total money raised up for grabs.
The hunters from Tobec Lodge in Brockway and Mile High Lodge in Benezette won the largest female coyote prize. When the hunters got their $9,144, they had to decide what to do with the money.
“We decided as a group before the hunt that if we won any prize money, we would donate it to Hunt of a Lifetime and the Catch a Dream Foundation,” Josh Tamin said. “Both are charities that provide sick children with their dream hunting or fishing trips. They are similar to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. Make-a-Wish stopped granting hunting-related wishes to kids due to pressure from anti-hunting groups, so that’s why we chose to donate to the other two charities.”
Hunt of a Lifetime is a Pennsylvania-based organization while Catch a Dream is based in Mississippi.
Steve Chilcott was the hunter who bagged the coyote.
The coyote hunt brings in wildlife biologists from universities and environmental agencies who study the coyotes harvested to learn more about their physiology, habitat and health.
The event brought in over $45,000, which was used in prize money as well as fundraising for the club.
“They use the coyote hunt as their main fundraiser each year,” Tamin said. “They do a lot for children and families, too, like fishing derbies and hunting and shooting programs.”
More on the coyote hunt can be found at www.mosqcreek.com. Hunt of a Lifetime is at www.huntofalifetime.org and the Catch a Dream Foundation is at www.catchadream.org.