HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Wednesday announced the release of the audit report for the Summerville Area Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Association (VFRA) in Jefferson County. There were no findings.
“Volunteer firefighter relief associations support fire and rescue crews as they perform their dedicated, often heroic, duties,” DePasquale said. “We are forever grateful.”
State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit report is available online at www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.