ST. MARYS — Reflecting on her year-long reign as the 2017 Elk County Fair Queen, Audrey South, 19, said it was a busy but enjoyable experience.
“I enjoyed getting to know members of the community,” said South. “I was also able to make such great new friends, and even their families, and learn how much we had in common,” South said.
She said there were many events to attend before giving up her crown, including parades, the Elk Expo, and competing for the state fair queen title in Hershey.
“That was definitely a lot of fun,” she said.
A cancer survivor, South said she also participated in the Relay For Life.
South knew it would be a busy year because she was also the 2013 Junior Fair Queen.
“The role as queen has a lot more responsibility than that of the junior queen,” South said.
It was also a busy year because South was attending the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford to obtain a dual degree in accounting and business management and a minor in marketing. She will already be a junior this fall because she was able to complete her first year of college while she was still in high school. She plans to attend graduate school to become a Certified Public Accountant.
Her advice to those young women who want to follow in her footsteps and become Fair Queen is to definitely be prepared for anything.
“Do not be afraid to put yourself out there,” South said. “A lot of people think that it is just amusement but there is a lot of work. You get to advertise and showcase the fair. It is amazing that our entire community can come out to an event such as this.”
New this year at the fair will be the addition of a prince and king to the court, South said. She is also looking forward to the fact that the American Amusement Rentals company will be providing mechanical rides at this year’s fair, which continues through Aug. 11.
“I think it’s going to be a great fair now that we have the rides back. I really hope people are going to come out and see what a great atmosphere and place that we have,” South said.
Though she is sad to give up her title, she plans to still be active with the fair.
“My queen coordinator and mother and myself are working on doing an annual Color Run and charity collection,” South said. “We will be coming back for the next few years to build up this event around the fairgrounds. It will be held Sept. 15. My goal is to have a different charity organization in Elk County with each Color Run.”
South is the daughter of Brad South and Leigh and Jim Aaron.
