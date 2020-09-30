CLARION — The 67th Annual Autumn Leaf Festival in Clarion will be a bit different from those in previous years. Instead of hundreds of thousands of people converging on the downtown area for nine days of activities and events, the festival has, because of considerations related to the coronavirus, been condensed into two days (Friday and Saturday, Oct.2-3) and will take place in the parking lot of the Clarion Mall.
The Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry, the host entity, adjusted its plans for the event throughout the summer in hopes of staging the festival in some form. “When we were trying to plan the festival this year, we didn’t come out right away with things. We kept waiting. We didn’t want to not have Autumn Leaf take place. We just kept watching every month, we kept talking with our board, with our committee chairs,” said Tracy Becker, the Chamber’s executive director.
“We knew we couldn’t do any indoor events. We also knew some of our outdoor activities, like Farmers and Crafters Day, our kiddie parade, our Tournament of Leaves parade, could not take place.”
The Chamber’s proposal for a scaled down, four day version of the festival on Sixth Avenue, which would have primarily featured live music and food vendors, did not receive borough approval. Hence the move to the mall parking lot, a private property just outside the borough in Monroe Township. “We had some events already slated for the mall. We reached out to the mall owner about using the whole parking lot to do a couple of activities,” Becker said.
Local eateries and a carnival concessionaire will be selling food during the day on both Friday and Saturday. The annual cornhole tournament and karaoke night are scheduled for Friday evening. Saturday features the touch-a-truck event and children’s carnival games in the morning. A smaller version of the traditional car show is to be held in the afternoon, while two concerts by local bands will provide a musical backdrop until dusk. Becker hopes to conclude Saturday with a fireworks show if funds can be raised to support the activity ($3,000 was still needed as of Tuesday, Sept. 23).
“We downsized the festival to make it as safe as we possibly can,” Becker said. “When we do the individual events we’re going to have entrances so we’ll count people. We definitely want to keep it to 200 and not go over that. If we feel we can only have 100 people in one area, then we’ll keep it to 100.”
In addition to monitoring capacity, Becker described other safety measures being implemented. “We’re going to do everything to the best of our ability. We’re going to have hand washing stations and also sanitizing stations. We’re asking that if people come they wear a mask, practice social distancing, be cognizant of those around you.”
The craft show is still scheduled to take place, albeit in a virtual environment. Some vendors will make short videos showcasing items they have for sale. These videos will be posted to the Chamber website throughout the day Friday. Other vendors are having links to their websites or Facebook pages posted on the Chamber site.
Another popular holdover from previous festivals is the production of glasses that highlight the year’s theme. These can be purchased at various Clarion-area businesses. New this year, the Chamber will be selling 500 commemorative buttons for $10 each. Buyers are automatically entered into a raffle consisting of nine drawings that are scheduled to be broadcast from the mall on Facebook Saturday evening during the second concert.
Though Becker has received some negative reactions about proceeding with the festival, she reported that there has also been much positive feedback. “I’ve gotten negative feedback, I’ve got a lot of positive feedback. People have been coming in to pick up glasses (at the Chamber office) and I just had someone say that they were very appreciative of the fact that we were continuing to do things,” she said.
“We wanted something for people locally. It’s hard not to be able to go to a Friday night football game or a volleyball game that’s indoors or, in some instances, even to church. I know people are wanting to do something. Even if it’s for an hour they can come enjoy some carnival food or the car show or some entertainment. Put a smile on and maybe not think about COVID.
“If you feel comfortable coming, please do. If you don’t, we hope to see you next year,” Becker said.