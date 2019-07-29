BROCKWAY — There are a few minor items to tweak, but the 3rd Annual Awaken Concert will be ready to go at 5 p.m. Aug. 3.
“The preparations are going well,” Organizer Shelli Young said. “We are down to the wire at this point. We are busy pulling all the small but vital details together.”
Young said she is still finalizing the schedule, organizing the volunteer list, and arranging the food and merchandise tables.
“It’s crunch time,” she said, “but this is when it gets exciting!”
The headliner this year is 2005 Dove Award Winner for New Artist of the Year, Building 429. The band takes its name from the text of Ephesians 4:29. They will travel from Michigan to Brockway and then to Illinois in August. The band started in North Carolina and has recently released its latest album, “Live the Journey,” on Essential Records.
“It’s always fun and exciting to meet the bands,” Young said. “They all bring an excitement about serving God and wanting to share Him with everyone. It’s contagious! The bands pour out all they have on that stage — physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Our hope is that we can fill them back up again. We have always considered Awaken a multi-tiered outreach. Each member of the band is included in that outreach.”
The Tri-County Church Worship Team kicks off the show at 5 p.m. Next, Alisa Turner takes the stage, followed by A Day Awaits. Tri-County Church’s Dan Smith will be the speaker this year. Joe Britton, Chris Britton, and Erin Hultman will lead the gathering in musical worship, then the Allan Scott Band comes on. Around 9 p.m., Building 429 begins to play.
Getting all that talent onto the American Legion Stage takes a lot of work.
“We have a committee of five people who plan everything, but we are such a small part of this event,” Young said. “We work closely with the bands’ agents and managers, we have a great sound company this year, and all the people who support our fundraisers by buying or selling for us.”
Thirty-one businesses and seven churches have contributed to the event, as well as many individuals. Local restaurants are helping with food, and 50 people have volunteered to help stage the event. Businesses have even donated supplies, t-shirts, flyers, banners, and the webpage.
“We consider every person, every dollar, every act of kindness a huge part of Awaken,” Young said.
Sound is a big part of a concert, and Young is happy that Wallace Audio will be involved in the event. Young calls Wallace a huge blessing so the bands can focus on their music instead of having to handle sound for the show.
The event is free to the public, but it relies on donations to keep it going. Planning for the 4th Annual Awaken will start soon after the music fades. Young said that anyone who wants to donate can go to the webpage, www.awakenfestbrockway.com, or the Facebook page and follow the link.