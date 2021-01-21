Editor’s note: This is a new commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
ST. MARYS — For this week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites,” reader recommendations led us to La Catrina Mexican Kitchen in St. Marys.
The restaurant, located at 239 Brusselles St., offers authentic Mexican food made from scratch, according to owner Kevin Berry.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Vibrant. That’s the word that kept coming to mind as my wife and I were seated.
From colorful walls, to festive décor and properly-themed music, the atmosphere proved very inviting for these first-time guests.
Always the observant one, Lindsey quickly mentioned how cool the light fixtures were as complements to the ceiling.
The dining portion began with the ever-popular chips and salsa, placed on the table prior to looking over the menu. Of course we added a small side of cheese dip, because, why not? Who doesn’t love chips, salsa and cheese to get things started?
Going for the “complete” experience, I ordered a frozen margarita to set the tone before making our meal orders. Leaning on a reader recommendation (this whole feature is reader-driven), I went with the burrito durango, described as “a 10-inch flour tortilla filled with chicken, beef and shrimp, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, rice and beans topped with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce.” The only tweak I requested was for the tomatillo sauce on the side because of its heat (shoutout to Kevin Berry for the advice).
My wife selected the chimichangas, “two deep fried flour tortillas, filled with your choice of beef or chicken – served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, white cheese sauce, guacamole and beans.”
Continuing to enjoy the chips and dip, along with the occasional sip of margarita, our food arrived in a timely manner, even as more people came in for lunch.
The presentation appealed enough to Lindsey that I had to tell her to wait before diving in so I could get a decent photo of the spread for this article. In other words — it looked great. As it turned out — it tasted even better.
My burrito was massive, calling for a fork and knife to slice up the deliciousness. Tender cuts of chicken and beef gave way to full pieces of shrimp, culminating in a fantastic variety of flavor with each bite. The onions, tomatoes and peppers added depth, all while including the traditional aspect of rice.
By the time I had almost finished my plate, I quickly thought to grab a fork-full of Lindsey’s dish to at least try. Good thing I did, because she was nearly done before I was, which is almost never the case. Needless to say, she approved.
A very reasonable bill followed, certainly worth the price of admission.
During our future excursions to St. Marys, La Catrina will be on the list of likely stops.
Of note, parking is available in a public lot directly across the street or in a parking garage a block behind the restaurant.
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Ben is not deciding which restaurants will be featured, Courier Express readers are by their participation. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.