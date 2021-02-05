Editor’s note: This is a new commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
This week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites” takes us on a trip to Italy without leaving DuBois.
Recognized as a downtown staple, Luigi’s Ristorante is highly regarded as some of the best food in the area.
After receiving recommendations to visit for dinner, my wife and I made the short trip for a plate of pleasure.
Here is a recap our our recent visit:
While I have previously ventured to Luigi’s for lunch with a co-worker, this was Lindsey’s first time. She’s been asking me about it, so this served as the perfect opportunity.
Once seated, the natural observing of your surroundings begins. In Luigi’s, this might go on for a while. There are more framed photos than one can count, with an eclectic mixture of posters and vintage signs splashed on the walls. From Babe Ruth to John Lennon and beyond, this place has something for everyone when it comes to décor.
Coincidentally, the menu covers all the bases as well.
The meal experience starts with specialty bread. Slices are light and fluffy, prepping the palate for what’s in store.
Both selecting entrees with a salad, the greens were crisp and refreshing ahead of our main courses, which considering the feature, almost felt mandatory to be pasta.
Fond of mushrooms, my wife went with wild mushroom ravioli, described as “delicious ravioli filled with parmesan and mozzarella cheese, portabello and crimini mushrooms sauteed with Madeira wine.”
Wanting to capture the moment, I chose Skip’s Tour of Italy, otherwise known as “our signature chicken maria over a bed of fettuccine pasta topped with alfredo sauce and our traditional lasagna served with a homemade meatball and topped with red sauce.”
Long story short — it somehow tasted even better than it sounded.
Plated side by side, I went back and forth between bites, unable to determine which I enjoyed more. The chicken was tender with fettuccine noodles easily spinning around the fork to create a blanket of goodness. Then there was the robust flavor of the lasagna, equally as delicious as it was filling. For roughly 10-15 minutes, I had a minor, yet enjoyable dilemma of what the next bite would be.
Oh, and let’s talk about this “meatball.” The “ball” compared better in scale to a baseball rather than a usual golf ball-size circle of meat. Circumference aside, it crumbled beautifully with the lasagna.
Before coming to terms with the need for a to-go box, I did try one of my wife’s raviolis. As expected, it did not disappoint.
After paying a bill that fit the meal, Lindsey agreed that “we’ll be back.”
Ironically, a co-worker and I returned less than 24 hours later when I realized it was Thursday and the “famous” grilled chicken salad is the lunch special. Yes, it’s also fantastic, but that’s for another time.
Described on its website as “the area’s finest family-owned Italian restaurant,” Luigi’s lived up to its reputation.
