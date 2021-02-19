Editor’s note: This is a new commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
This week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites” takes us to Brockway for a romantic afternoon in celebration of Valentine’s Day.
Full disclosure: I asked my wife to pick where she wanted to go last weekend from a list of compiled reader recommendations. She’s had her eye on Rocky Grill, and a glance at the menu made it a nice fit for a more upscale experience rather than wings and a burger.
In my effort to win “husband of the year,” please sense the sarcasm, I called ahead and had roses waiting on the table in an agreement Rocky Grill promoted with Brady Street Florist. The flowers, candle and Love Day decor created a comfortable and cozy atmosphere.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
A loaded cocktail list grabbed my interest, but when Sam Adams Cold Snap is on tap, you order it.
Wanting a small appetizer, we went with beer cheese which is served with bites of soft pretzel. As a pleasant surprise, breadsticks and marinara also arrived, offering a light, yet satisfying start to the meal.
Selecting off a menu of specials for the weekend, a filet jumped out at Lindsey and I, considering our taste for steak. She landed on the filet and mushroom risotto while I checked off two boxes –steak and seafood –with the filet and bacon scallop oscar.
Salads rolled out next, providing a fresh, crisp prelude to a delicious main course.
The presentation alone was stellar, with my scallops displayed on a skewer above my filet, complemented by asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes. A healthy portion of risotto bumped up nicely to Lindsey’s filet, with handbreaded mushrooms plenty evident.
The first cut of a steak is usually telling. As the knife eased through, my anticipation peaked.
The filet proved tender, juicy and simply delightful. It was everything I want a steak to be. Eagerly moving to a scallop, the flakes of flavor melted in your mouth, with the presence of bacon amplifying the bite. The pairing lived up to my craving.
Occasionally mixing in potatoes and asparagus, the diversity of the dish stood out. Of course I had to try some of Lindsey’s mushroom risotto, which was equally rich and creamy.
Staying consistent with my “husband of the year” quest, she picked out a piece of chocolate chip cookie dough cheesecake (yes, it’s as awesome as it sounds) to take home, that I admittedly ate most of.
A fair bill for the experience ensued, placing Rocky Grill near the top of our list when looking for a fancier dinner date.
———
For your favorite restaurant, which may have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, to be considered for “Ben’s Bites,” please email recommendations to: bites@thecourierexpress.com. Local, family-owned restaurants that receive the most reader recommendations will be given priority. Please include the name of the restaurant and a favorite menu option. “Ben’s Bites” will run weekly or every two weeks.