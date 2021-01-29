Editor’s note: This is a new commentary feature by Ben Destefan, Courier Express editor, titled “Ben’s Bites” that is intended to support local restaurants while giving the new resident and his wife recommendations of places to eat. Readers can submit suggestions to: bites@thecourierexpress.com
DuBOIS — This week’s edition of “Ben’s Bites” takes us to Station 101 Pub and Kitchen in DuBois.
The restaurant is described on its website as “a gastropub that occupies the former Treasure Lake Sunoco building, which was enlarged and completely renovated.”
Located at 2285 Bee Line Highway, Station 101 offers a modernized experience for a wide range of patrons.
Here’s a recap of our recent visit:
Welcoming a close friend to town last weekend, we looked to reader recommendations on where to start our day. Considering preferences when trying to have a good time, Station 101 jumped off the screen as an obvious place to explore.
For full disclosure, my wife and I have been here before. It’s right up our alley of food variety paired with a nice collection of craft beer. Our friend shares in those interests, so this proved as a no-brainer for this feature (aided by readers’ suggestions).
The industrial style creates a sleek setting, with seating options of a bar (during non-pandemic restrictions), high-top and low-top tables. There is also a patio area that offers a pleasant outdoor feel when the weather is a bit nicer.
Now, first things first. Station 101 offers a glorious beer list. If you can’t find something to your liking here, you should probably switch to wine. In support of an area brewery, I went with an IPA on tap from Logyard Brewing located in Kane. Regardless of what we were about to order, I was confident it would pair up nicely.
The meal portion started with firecracker egg rolls, filled with chicken, cheese, beans, corn and cilantro served with a chipotle ranch dipping sauce. The mixture of crunch and flavor hit the spot, while the sauce added just enough tang.
Since we were there for lunch, selections were geared more towards a sandwich rather than a steak or large pasta dish. Those choices will be coming in the near future.
I’m a reuben guy, so the “Reuben 101” was almost too obvious while my wife went with her characteristic spicier taste of a buffalo chicken sandwich. After much deliberation (he can be difficult at times), our friend landed on a crab cake sandwich — a decision he still talked about a few days later.
The reuben was exactly what I wanted it to be, full of flavor and corned beef with just that right amount of sour twist. The fries rounded out the dish properly, giving a break from the pleasant bitterness and holding up with some actual crunch.
Understanding of this feature, both my wife and friend gave stellar feedback in between bites. When discussing this piece with our buddy two days ago, he reminded me, “man, it was really good.”
A reasonable bill for three capped the enjoyable stop, one that is certain to be a part of our normal rotation.
