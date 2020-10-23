BROOKVILLE — Beverage-Air & Victory, located in Brookville, recently received a Governor’s Achievement Award through the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association.
Beverage-Air is a leading manufacturer of commercial refrigeration for the food service market. For the last year, the company has partnered with Workforce Solutions for North Central PA on business and education connect activities. Workforce Solutions nominated Beverage-Air for the award.
Workforce Solutions employees, Susie Snelick, executive director, and Colleen Prechtl, career counselor, presented the award to Beverage-Air prior to this year’s virtual conference going live in October.
Doug Reinsel, brazing technician at Beverage-Air & Victory, has been a driving force behind Beverage-Air’s participation in school activities. According to Reinsel, “What we do is take a small sample of what we do here at the factory into the classrooms. Starting with blue prints and flat sheet metal and refrigeration parts, we talk them through the manufacturing process. This has been a very good experience for me personally and I enjoy teaching the students about brazing and the importance science plays in manufacturing. The students like it when I light my torch and explain how to have the proper mixtures of oxygen and acetylene to have a neutral flame for brazing. Getting the copper to the proper temperature to melt the brazing alloy and to have proper flow is very critical for a quality strong refrigeration system that will not leak.”
In addition to Doug’s commitment to working with the schools, Michael Pompa, mechanical engineer at Beverage-Air & Victory, has joined the presentations. “Going to local schools and talking about what we do at Beverage-Air & Victory has taught me the appreciation of what we do every day,” Pompa said. “I personally enjoy teaching a classroom of kids how we turn our engineering testing and engineer drawings into a full manufactured product. We start by showing them the raw materials and the stages to get a fully punched and bent usable component for a refrigeration unit. We also do this with the straight piece of copper and how we bend it to the sizes and angles that we need. Bending copper tubing was a surprise hit to all the kids and gave Doug and me great ideas for the future Beverage-Air & Victory Roadshow. My hopes in doing this is to spark a future engineers mind at a young age to keep asking questions and looking for the answers that have not been answered yet.”
Workforce Solutions for North Central PA developed their Business and Education Connect Initiative over six years ago with the main goal of ensuring that young people understand the career opportunities throughout the region. They partner with local employers on various activities with the students to expose them to the variety of career options.
Two career counselors are employed by Workforce Solutions full-time to work on this initiative. Colleen Prechtl and Jocelyn Bash serve the Jefferson County – DuBois and Clearfield regions, respectively.
“Beverage-Air has not had the slightest hesitation even with the knowledge that they may not see results for some years, but they still show up as if they are hiring the perfect engineer. They make educating students about their futures fun and memorable,” Prechtl said.
The support of Matt Kampert, vice president of operations at Beverage-Air, makes the partnership possible. “I think is vitally important that we take the time to engage the kids in our community and communicate how their math and science classes relate to the design and manufacturing processes and that working in manufacturing can be a rewarding career,” Kampert said.