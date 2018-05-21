Today

Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 63F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain with thunderstorms by evening. High near 75F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.