CLEARFIELD — About a dozen local children received new bikes, strollers and communication devices free of charge Thursday at the Clearfield County Administrative Offices.
The equipment was provided by Variety – the Children’s Charity of Pittsburgh.
Chief Executive Officer Charles LaVallee of Variety said the equipment allows children to have greater independence and be able to participate in more activities with their families and other children.
During the presentation held in the county commissioners meeting room, Variety donated three adaptive bikes, two adaptive strollers, and six communication devices — more than $15,000 worth of adaptive equipment.
Afterward, the children got to take their bikes outside and ride them around the block in a parade.
One who received a bike was Yosie Tkacik, 6, of Curwensville.
In a press release from Variety, Yosie’s mother, Jessica Tkacik, explained the importance of the bike.
“Yosie has three siblings, Louis, Tuck, and Lucy, who love to race their bikes down the long dirt path outside of our house with squeals and laughter.
“Yosie stands at the end of the sidewalk with her feet firmly planted on the ground watching as they race by. She ‘squawks’ in excitement as she notices her big siblings ripping and racing on their two-wheeled bikes. ‘Come on Yosie. Let’s Race!’ yells her brother Louis as he passes by,” Yosie’s mother said.
Because of her limitations. Yosie isn’t able to hop on a bike and go all by herself yet, but she has the potential to learn with a bit of practice and assistance.
“This bike will give her that opportunity,” Tkacik said.
In addition to the 11 children receiving their new equipment, Variety will also fit another local child for an adaptive bike on Thursday.
Variety’s “United Together for Kids” Tour will include 10 stops this May, in which Variety will present more than 150 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices throughout its 54-county service area.
Variety is searching for every eligible child that could benefit from their own adaptive bike, adaptive stroller, and communication device, and wants the community to help spread the word, so that no child misses out on this life-changing equipment.
Variety offers adaptive equipment through three programs, including:
- Variety’s “My Bike” Program, which currently provides Rifton adaptive bikes to eligible kids to give them freedom, joy, and belonging created through a bike.
- Variety’s “My Stroller” Program, which currently provides Kid Kart Might Lite adaptive strollers to eligible kids to give them “on-the-go” mobility and easily participate in activities in the community, and
- Variety’s “My Voice” Program, which provides communication devices (currently an iPad with a prescribed communication app) to eligible kids to give them a voice at all times.
Variety launched its “My Bike” Program more than five years ago in November 2012 to impact kid’s lives and build a movement within the community.
Since November 2012, nearly 2,500 adaptive bikes, adaptive strollers, and communication devices have been sponsored for eligible kids throughout Variety’s 54-county service area in Pennsylvania and West Virginia — more than $3.7 million worth of adaptive equipment).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.