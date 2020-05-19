GRAMPIAN — Bilger’s Rocks Association hosted an inaugural Take Back the Park event on Saturday, May 16. The event welcomed about 100 county residents to participate in reclaiming the park from a recent vandalism spree.
The event was so well received that a second Take Back the Park day has been scheduled for Saturday, May 23,beginning at noon. Everyone is welcome.
“We were pleased to see not only county residents, but representatives from local businesses and non-profit organizations such as Northern Appalachian Film Collective, Ed Shaw Electrical/Contracting, Ed MacDonald Plumbing Service, Clearfield County Commissioner John Sobel and several boy scout troops,” said Bilger’s Rocks Association President Dennis Biancuzzo.
Biancuzzo reported, “Pride and determination of Clearfield County was definitely on display. Bob Tubbs from Lowes DuBois attended. He assembled two new picnic tables, replacing those damaged. Carole Hart Eby arrived with boxes of Scotty’s Donuts and a monetary contribution. Eby told me, ‘I can’t do much physically but I can contribute in some way.’ Several people brought trail cameras that will be placed throughout the park in hopes of capturing images of anyone else vandalizing the park,” Biancuzzo said.
Boy Scouts, along with others, cut trees, picked up downed branches, mowed grass, power-washed and others picked up trash.
Calvin Dusch, owner of CK Screen Printing Shop, created a Bilger’s Rocks t-shirt benefit to fund upgrades and renovations at the park. Dusch set a goal of selling 100 t-shirts and will contribute funds raised through the sale directly to Bilger’s Rocks Association at no cost to the park. As of May 16, CK Printshop has sold more than 110 shirts. The shirts can be purchased online at https://ckprintshop.com/products/bilgers-rocks-t-shirt-benefit.
A Go Fund Me Drive has been set up to assist the park in recovering the cost of repairs and to purchase additional cameras. Donations are accepted at https://www.gofundme.com/manage/bilger039-rocks-vandalism-repair.