LUTHERSBURG — Discussion of the developing sewage system occupied much of the May meeting of the Brady Township Supervisors. Chairman Charlie Muth announced that people in the system may have already found white circles or white circles with an arrow on their property. He said this marking indicates where the tap for that property may be located, but added that people who want another location for that tap may get it moved. He said that property owners who would prefer another location should place a green stake or a stake with a green flag in the location they would prefer. Once the main lines are installed the individual contractors who will connect the residence to the main line will use the property owners request when making the connection.
Muth also said there will be another meeting for people who will be connected to the system in June. He said they will be advised of the meeting by a letter mailed in late May or early June.
Grant eyed
The supervisors also voted to pursue a Department of Community Economic Development (DCED) grant to rebuild a bridge on Haag Road. If that grant were to be approved in would be on a 30–70 basis with the township responsible for 30 percent of the cost.
Injection well update
Dwayne Marshall was present at the meeting to thank the supervisors for supporting the residents who have been opposing the now permitted injection well off Highland Street Extension. Marshall said the appeal of a DEP permit has been filed but it could be some time before the appeal is heard.
Winery signs
Two residents were at the meeting asking for permission to place signs for Evergreen Winery located off Golden Yoke Road. They said customers have reported it hard to find the business and the signs at intersections would help the business.
