BROOKVILLE — The Pickering Street Bridge has a new name. Last Thursday the bridge was renamed the “Cpl. James Slagle 2nd Ranger Battalion Army Ranger – WW II Memorial Bridge.”
American Legion Post 102 member Randy Bartley, emcee for the ceremony, noted that he had interviewed Slagle in 1990, along with other survivors of the 2nd Ranger Battalion “who went ashore on Omaha Beach some 75 years ago.”
“I’m quite sure that if Jim were here today he would not like all this fuss at all,” Bartley said, before telling Slagle’s experience in World War II through Slagle’s own words.
“Jim told me this story, that the Rangers didn’t recruit the yahoo cowboy type of guys. They wanted slow, steady guys. He was a member of Company A, which amounted to 65 men, which is a lot smaller than the regular Army company. They spent two years in training before they were sent to England. When they got to England they were shown a mockup of a huge cliff and they said you’re going up that cliff, which was Pointe du Hoc, which housed a big German battery that could shoot down along Omaha Beach.
“But that wasn’t Company A’s mission,” Bartley said. “Somebody decided Company A would charge the beach at Omaha, circle around behind the German defenders and take the guns in the rear if needed – well, apparently they never saw Omaha Beach. The Rangers said when they came on shore and the ramp dropped down on their landing craft they saw this huge, unbroken cliff in front of them and a 300-yard wide beach.
“The beach was defended by Germans at the top and it became a killing ground for American soldiers,” he said.
“Jim said, ‘you could see the sand being kicked up by the machine fire. It just seemed the Germans couldn’t kill all of us.’ He said, ‘we made a mad dash for the beach; equipment was everywhere; wounded was left behind for the medics. We were all very excited. You made it by luck.’
“Jim’s luck ran out before he hit the beach. He was shot seven times, temporarily paralyzed, but fully conscious, he was left in the surf gently washing in and out with the waves until a sergeant raced back and pulled him up to a safer spot. Jim said he would have drowned if that man hadn’t gone out and rescued him. The other Rangers were wounded and one of them crawled behind a rock where Jim was sheltering. A third Ranger joined them – a radioman. The radioman was hit and before help could reach any of them, the radioman bled to death.
“When I was a kid growing up in Brookville, I remember Jim Slagle,” Bartley said, choking up as emotion got the best of him. “He was a big man and you’d go down to his ice cream store and there was this big man scooping ice cream...he always walked with a limp. I never knew why until that July in 1990.”
Bartley went on to say how Slagle returned to Normandy on the 50th anniversary and brought home a vial of sand from the beach there. Slagle gave the vial of sand to Bartley along with a small plaque that read “World War II commemorative sand from Omaha Beach taken 6/6/94 for the 50th Anniversary of D-Day by Ranger Jim Slagle. It sits in a treasured place in my house.
“That’s the kind of guy we honoring today,” Bartley said, his voice breaking as he held back his tears.
Many of Slagle’s family members attended the ceremony with Slagle’s grandson Bill Barrett speaking on behalf of the family.
“My grandfather was a simple man who had three very basic values – family, country and God. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a guiding force in all of our lives, never afraid to let us know when we chose the wrong path but he always supported us. He served his country as a member of the Army Rangers, 2nd Battalion. He helped change history, along with thousands of others, on June 6, 1944, when he stormed Omaha Beach in Normandy. He rarely spoke of his war experience, his injuries, his lengthy rehabilitation or the daily pain he endured.
“He returned to France for the 50th anniversary of D-Day in 1994. That trip changed him. Upon his return, he traveled the Tri-County Area to speak about his wartime experience, not to glorify war or for recognition, but to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
“He also became active in Veterans of Foreign Wars to ensure that upon their passing all veterans received full military honors. During those years, he always attended Memorial Day service at the courthouse. One year he decided to walk from his home in Belgiumtown to Main Street and along the way he noticed only two houses displaying the American Flag. To him this was unacceptable so he decided to do something about it and started the Main Street Flag Association to promote patriotism in the community. When grandpa became too old to raise, lower and tend to the flags every day Bob Carnes took up the cause for several years and it continues today. If Grandpa would walk the same route from Belgiumtown today he would see his vision has been fulfilled. The Slagle family is exceptionally honored to have the bridge named after our loved one,” Barrett said.
“He was a very humble man and would not have thought that such an honor be bestowed upon him so we ask that every time you cross the Cpl. James Slagle Bridge you pause and remember all of the men and women who valiantly served our country because that is what Jim Slagle would want you to do.”