BROCKWAY — The Brockway Borough Council got started a half-hour early so it could hear from Mark Kozar, representing Sheetz.
Brockway Sheetz is planning on adding beer sales to its services. Kozar explained that a liquor license was already in the works for the Brockway location, but that license got tied up in litigation. In the meantime, Sheetz wanted to transfer a license from Punxsutawney to Brockway.
The borough council announced the public meeting during its regular meeting in August. It was also properly advertised. However, only one resident came to the meeting to talk about Sheetz selling beer. The resident said that selling beer at Sheetz was unnecessary, that beer sales were getting out of hand. He feared that Pennsylvania would become like other states that sold beer everywhere, including drug stores.
Councilman Lu Inzana made the motion to pass the ordinance allowing the transfer of the license, saying, “The objection was not a showing of a majority of people against selling beer at Sheetz.”
Council President Chris “Smoke” Benson agreed: “Whenever we do have an advertisement for a public meeting, we encourage people to come. We hope people will come. As you saw tonight, only one person showed up and expressed their concerns. The council moved forward with what they thought was the best decision.”
Intersection project
In fact, the majority of visitors to the meeting were there for issues a little more in the future. Taylor Memorial Museum came to talk to the council about the possibility of expanding and business owners along Route 219 across from Sheetz came to discuss the potential intersection project.
Ron Matson, who has Brockway Drug, pointed out that the council seems to have little knowledge of what is going on with the intersection project. He is concerned that the project would make it more difficult to reach his business or any business across from Sheetz. He asked the council if they knew if the council could back out of the project if it was determined that continuing with the project would be detrimental to the businesses there.
Matson and others referenced a drawing of the proposed intersection. Benson explained that the drawing was not an actual engineer’s drawing, but a proposal needed to start the research phase of the process. Someone at PennDOT took a Google Maps photo of that intersection and superimposed a possible modification. It was, in no way, official or even researched. However, Matson and others had been talking to Amy Kessler at PennDOT and were getting fewer answers than the council had. To compound the problem, Senator Joe Scarnati’s office sent the borough council a letter asking them to make a decision on moving forward with the project. The wording of the letter made it seem urgent, that the senator’s office would take the money elsewhere.
Inzana and fellow councilman Mike Martino had a disagreement about the council’s handling of the potential project. However, both men proposed the same course of action. They authorized borough solicitor Ed Ferraro to write a letter to Scarnati’s office asking key questions. The most important question was if the borough be required to pay back any grant money should they find that continuing with the project would be a bad idea. Ferraro agreed to work up the letter and the council tabled any vote on Scarnati’s request pending his office’s answers to their questions.
Flooding update
With the hot-button issues out of the way, the council heard of an update to the flooding issues three residents were having in the borough. The roads crew looked at the drainage issues, where a neighbor is pumping water out of their house and into their neighbors’ yards, and proposed a solution. The residents could agree to this plan, but they have to understand that they would be paying for the project and the borough is not responsible for upkeep.
Trick-or-treat
Then, since there has not been a parade on Halloween for a few years, the council decided to set trick-or-treat hours for Sunday, October 28, from 2-5 p.m.
The Brockway Borough Council will meet again Oct. 4 at 7 p.m.
