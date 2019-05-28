BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area Historical Society held its spring meeting and learned about a natural geological formation two miles from downtown Ridgway.
Pinnacle Rock, also called “Umbrella Rock,” rises nearly 2200 feet and anyone on the top can see above the trees. It can be accessed by hiking a railroad grade that was one of the oldest in Elk County.
Ken Burkett, the executive director of the Jefferson County Historical Society and a field associate of Carnegie Museum of Natural History, gave the presentation. Back in 1975, Burkett and others went hiking around Pinnacle Rock, when he found a human femur.
“It was so well-preserved,” he said, “that I thought I had come upon a recent homicide.”
The femur belonged to a Native American buried beneath Pinnacle Rock centuries ago.
Burkett explained that Native Americans entered this area around 14,000 years ago. This was at the end of the Ice Age, and while Elk and Jefferson Counties were not covered in glaciers, the surrounding glaciers would have made a July day feel like March.
Various tribes have been identified in Pennsylvania from that time period forward. The most recent group was the Susquehannock Tribe, which were in Pennsylvania until the 1770s.
The remains found at Pinnacle Rock were not nearly as ancient as 14,000 years ago, but some pottery nearby could eventually help date the remains.
The body was carried out from Pinnacle Rock and newlywed Burkett kept it under his bed for a while before it was shipped to Carnegie.
“If you want to see if a marriage will last,” he said, “put ancient remains under your bed. I’ve been married for 49 years.”
The rock formation was formed over millions of years through erosion, but it was not a place of habitation for humans. This made the burial of this person under the formation strange. In 1975, Burkett and others did what they could to help identify the body or identify its tribe, but the investigation stalled for decades until Burkett went to Carnegie Museum of Natural History and asked to see the remains. Since the 1970s, Native American remains are no longer on display in museums, and tribes can petition to have the remains returned to them. The skeleton was in storage but taken out and inspected.
Using modern technology, the mystery of the person was partially solved. The body was buried around 1330 A.D., give or take 30 years.
“You have a female who was between 35-45 years old,” Burkett said. “In that time period, it’s unusual for a Native American to live that long, so she would have been a matriarch to these people.”
The woman likely died naturally. She had very few teeth, severe osteoarthritis, and a degenerative joint disease that would have made walking painful.
“You have a 45-year-old with the body of a modern 90-year-old,” Burkett said.
Burkett said that the site is a visually-impressive site, so it was likely a mystical place for the ancients living on these lands. They possibly chose Pinnacle Rock as a massive grave stone, burying her underneath it.
While Pinnacle Rock can be visited, Burkett warned hikers not to dig around the site or remove artifacts they find there. There are many laws governing historic sites like Pinnacle Rock. But he did encourage the attendees to go see it.
The Historical Society is organizing a hike to Pinnacle Rock June 2 at 2 p.m.
“It’s a unique geological formation,” Burkett concluded. “I don’t like to call it a spiritual place, but it is a mystical place.”