BROCKWAY — The Brockway Ministerium hosted the annual Christian Unity Service Jan. 19 and presented its 2020 Service Award to the Brockway Area Historical Society.
Society President Bob Tami accepted the award, noting the society was organized in 1953 to preserve and promote an understanding of Brockway History.
The group’s museum is located at 765 Park St., in Taylor Memorial Park. It is open to the public from 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and by appointment for groups.
Tami detailed a number of initiatives with which the society is involved, including:
- Working with local schools, particularly since “not a whole lot of history is taught in local schools.” For example, research by society member Rob Keith revealed that 40 trains passed through Brockway on a daily basis at one time.
- Monthly roundtables to discuss topics of interest. Recent discussions have centered around Italian heritage. Brockway’s population at one time was nearly 70 percent Italian. The group is involved in planning an Italian Heritage Festival over Labor Day weekend.
- The society plans to expand the museum to provide more space in which to display exhibits.
- Each year, elementary students research topics at the museum and write reports about them.
More information is available by calling the museum at 265-8519. It is online at brockwayhistory.org and on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/332307376384
The Rev. Christopher McCloskey delivered the message at the event.
St. Tobias Church will host a World Day of Prayer service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
The annual community Good Friday service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, April 10, at Moorhead United Methodist Church.
Participating churches in the ministerium include Lighthouse Community Church, Beechtree Union Church, St. Tobias, Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Sugar Hill and Beechwoods Presbyterian churches, Brockway Presbyterian Church, United Methodist Good Shepherd Parish, United Methodist Brockport Charge and Lanes Mills and Moorhead United Methodist churches.