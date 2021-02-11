BROCKWAY — The Brockway Area School Board adopted its preliminary budget during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The proposed preliminary budget is in the amount of $17,060,127. The vote was unanimous.
The board also agreed to work with FieldTurf USA Inc. on the baseball and softball infields. The baseball infield will cost $266,682.68 while softball will cost $150,062.78.
Due to the recent snow days, the school district is adapting its calendar to use April 7, 8, and 9 as snow make-up days. They were originally part of spring break.
The high school had another temporary closure due to the number of COVID-19 cases. It closed Tuesday and Wednesday while Brockway Area Elementary School continued without interruption. The high school students continued to receive classes online through Google Classroom.
“Over the weekend and on Monday morning, the high school received notice of a significant number of positive cases, requiring a brief closure,” Vizza said. “I do want to thank our maintenance and custodial staff for all their efforts in keeping our students and faculty safe. It’s going to require everyone doing their part to keep school open for our students.”
Some district employees will receive COVID-19 vaccines on Friday. The district worked with Penn Highlands Healthcare to set up the clinic, which will vaccinate over 120 school employees.
“I want to give a shout-out to Megan Bussard and the entire Penn Highlands staff,” Vizza said. “They contacted the school district to set up a vaccination clinic for our employees. I’m hoping that by vaccinating a significant portion of our employees, the district can remain open for in-person instruction. A special thanks goes to our school nurses for volunteering to administer the vaccine, as well as Dr. James Devlin for all of his medical assistance throughout the school year.”
The board agreed to the Memorandum of Understanding between the Brockway Borough Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police, and the Brockway Area School District. This formalizes the relationship between the entities for investigations on school property and other police-related items.
The board approved the hiring of Lisa A. Neiswonger for Morelli Bus Lines as well as Delaney McMeekin as the prom co-advisor.
The Brockway Area School Board will meet again March 9 at 7 p.m.