BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School Board finalized its budget with no tax increase for the 2021-2022 school year during a short meeting in June.
This is the last step in the budget approval process, with the preliminary adoption coming during the district’s second May meeting. The district also approved the tax exonerations for people 68 years and older and kept per capita taxes and millage the same. They approved the Homestead Act tax credit, which could provide a tax refund of $165. The new budget is a 4% increase over the previous year and totals $17,094,167, but there is no tax increase.
The meeting continued with the district continuing contracts with vendors, planning band camp and events, and approving personnel changes.
Contracts continuedThe board analyzed its fuel adjustments for the 2020-2021 school year, showing a slight increase over the previous year.
General fund investments were planned for the next school year, with S&T Bank, First Commonwealth Bank, PA School District Liquid Asset Fund (PSDLAF), PA Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT), Citizens Bank, Summit Brokerage Services, Inc., Financial Northeastern Companies, MultiBank Securities, Inc., Farmers National Bank, and NexTier Bank all approved as investments.
One Call Now, the district’s automated calling subscription, was renewed at the amount of $1,739.01. The district also kept up with its G Suite Enterprise for Education subscription, using Amplified IT to enhance the service at $2,760. Firmware filters from Cipafilter will cost $9,004.50 for the next year. Further technological suites were updated, totaling nearly $3,000.
The district continued its Cyber Academy license from Edmentum, paying over $20,000. The schools also continued their progress monitoring tools, student performance monitoring software, and its Read 180 system for nearly $10,000.
The district’s preventative maintenance agreement with CMW Energy Utilities, Inc., Angola, NY, was continued at $10,020.
The district is continuing with its dual enrollment agreement with Mount Aloysius College.
Band plans announced
The Marching Band will kick off Band Camp August 9. It will also perform at the Kennywood Band Day Parade on August 18 and take a trip to New York City next June. The band will participate in the Brockway Old Fashioned Fourth of July Parade, and it joined the DuBois Fireman Parade earlier in June. The board also approved multiple competitions and events.
Personnel moves and next meetingThe board accepted the retirement of cafeteria worker Janice Inzana. They also moved Ray Hertel from 3-hour aide position to a temporary full-time special needs aide.
Brandy Wanson will be the new competitive cheer head coach, earning $1,500. Josh Inzana takes over as the boys’ golf head coach, bringing in $2,500.
The school board will meet again July 13 at 7 p.m.