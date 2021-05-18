BROCKWAY – The Brockway Area School District is expecting a 4% increase in its annual budget.
The school board had the first budget presentation during the May 11 meeting, which said that the budget will be for over $17 million. Board Secretary Laurie Piccirillo said the increase is mostly because of possible facility improvements.
The board will return to the budget during the second May meeting, May 25.
Projects and bidsThe school board is bringing Clinger Sealcoating to recoat and repaint lines on over 10,000 square feet of parking lot. The project will cost nearly $12,000 and represents Phase II of the district’s parking lot project.
The board is opening bids for next school year’s general supplies and equipment. They will discuss those at the next meeting.
Personnel movesThe school board agreed to a new memorandum of understanding with its school police officers. The new agreement will run until June 30, 2024.
Teachers Anthony Benson, Hunter Lydick, Beth McMeekin, and School Psychologist Lauren Judge were approved for the elementary and high school summer programs. On the sports front, Matthew Clark was hired as an assistant baseball coach for $1,000. Amy Buesink is resigning as the competitive cheer head coach while Ray Carlson is stepping down as boys’ golf head coach.
Trips approvedThe Class of 2021 will take its senior trip to Kennywood on June 3. The trip is paid for by the class. Matt Oknefski and the Brockway Ski Club will go to Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont in either February or March. They also will take several trips to New York to ski at Holiday Valley. Of course, all these trips depend on COVID-19 restrictions.
Next meeting/ graduationThe school board will meet again May 25 for budget and general purposes. The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the elementary school gymnasium. In addition, the Class of 2021 will have commencement on May 28 at 8 p.m. at Varischetti Field.