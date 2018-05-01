BROCKWAY — With $75,000 at stake, two art students at Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School had to find artwork that fits like a glass slipper.
Kira Fry and Devin Velez are competing in the Vans Custom Culture Competition. This competition was created by the shoemaker to give schools a chance to compete for money to use for their art programs.
Previous years’ awards have been limited to $50,000, but Vans upped that to $75,000 this year. Schools had to apply to be included, and Brockway was chosen. Of the chosen schools, only 50 will continue. From those 50, an online competition will choose the top five.
“I’m proud that my students encouraged me to sign our school up for this competition,” Brockway art teacher Melanie Oknefski said. “It’s encouraging to see our seniors trying to selflessly give back to our school by entering a contest that can help our arts program for years to come.”
Vans gave the schools two pairs of blank shoes and the topics “Off the Wall” and “Local Flavor.” The first category can be anything the artist wants while the second must reflect the community.
Fry chose the “Local Flavor” competition. She was inspired by the big mural on the Carnisali’s building in town.
“I’ve wanted to do the shoe project since I first saw the shoes in the showcase last year,” Fry said. “I’ve always loved to design shoes, I have Penn State ones I did, and I’m good with landscapes, so drawing Brockway buildings was nice.”
“Off-The-Wall” could have been anything, and Velez chose dragons and other designs. The freestyle art did not appeal to Fry, who wanted a focus.
“It was a good chance giving it my all,” she said. “I like being detailed in my artwork. It was stressful, not going to lie, but it was really cool.”
Fry’s struggle with the shoe was taking the massive mural and miniaturizing it to fit on the shoes.
“It took me about around three weeks to do,” she said. “The hardest part was probably around the bottom of the shoe. I decided to use red Sharpie, and it kept smudging, so I had to paint the entire bottom again. Small details were hard — where to put things organization wise so you can see the details and they make sense.”
With the project completed right on deadline, Fry and Velez gave their shoes to Oknefski, who had to photograph them and send them to the Vans Organization for judging.
“I hope people from here will see something that reminds them of home,” Fry said.
Regardless of the outcome, Oknefski is happy that her students participated.
“As always, I’m proud of my students,” she said. “They always do a good job for these competitions.”
