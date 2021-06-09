BROCKWAY – Brockway Area Junior-Senior High School celebrated the school’s first-ever placewinners at the recent Congressional Art Competition.
Twelve Brockway students participated in an art competition hosted by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson. Seventeen schools submitted 70 different pieces, and Brockway’s Macie Orinko took fifth place overall with Haven Baker and Liliane Sysko earning honorable mentions.
Orinko is a sophomore at Brockway. She did an abstract piece that incorporated some of her favorite things.
“It was two eyes with butterfly wings coming off of them, and the colored part of the eyes were rainbows,” she said. “I like butterflies, rainbows, and eyes, so I put them all in one piece of art.”
Orinko went to the ceremony at The Winkler Gallery, but she did not know that she had taken fifth place.
“I didn’t know I had placed, but my mom did,” she said. “I was surprised. I figured I must have placed because one judge came up to me and was talking about my painting.”
Orinko plans to keep creating art beyond high school.
“I always knew people liked my art; I just never knew I could win something with it,” she said. “Taking fifth inspires me to keep doing art. I’ll submit one for next year, too. I want to be an art teacher. I like kids, and art’s kind of my thing, so that’s what I want to do.”
Baker, a junior, was inspired to do her work after seeing Perry Winkler during one of his visits to Brockway.
“I did a self-portrait,” she said. “We had Perry Winkler come in to help us do watercolors. He told us about self-portraits, so I tried one. I think it turned out really nice.”
Art is not Baker’s first choice for a career, but she intends to keep at it.
“Art is my second plan for college,” she said. “I want to be a nurse, but I will minor in art. I love drawing cartoons. You have so much freedom to do them.”
Sysko entered her last art competition for Brockway. She graduated with the Class of 2021. She was excited to get an honorable mention with her glass project, and she will be using her design work in her future.
“It felt good to get an honorable mention,” she said. “I did a glass project, a mosaic. I was proud to be acknowledged. I am enrolled in an architecture program, so I will be using design in my future.”
The Brockway Area School District celebrated the students’ achievements after the art competition’s ceremony.
“This is the first time Brockway has received any awards,” Brockway Art Teacher Melanie Oknefski said. “I am so proud of all of our students who entered the competition. They all worked really hard.”